Two Decades of Autism Services: How Hopebridge Makes a Difference
EINPresswire.com/ -- Children navigating the challenges of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) have not always had access to the comprehensive care provided by Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers. While many children and families receive a wide range of treatments at Hopebridge centers, such services took years to develop — and wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of one woman.
In honor of two full decades of award-winning, evidence-based care at over 100 facilities across the United States, explore Hopebridge’s humble origins in Indiana to the thriving network of treatment centers across the country.
The Origins of Hopebridge: One Woman’s Mission to Drive Change
Hopebridge would not exist were it not for Founder Kim Strunk. In 2005, Strunk served as an occupational therapist for children. During that time, she noticed that many patients were displaying signs of ASD, a condition often going undiagnosed. Strunk envisioned a future where diagnosis could occur earlier, and treatment would be more accessible.
“While watching parents rush from place to place for treatment, I became very moved and humbled by their challenges and how it impacted their children’s development and response to therapy,” said Strunk. “I knew there must be a better, more intensive way to provide the care and learning tools they needed to succeed. My mission was to simplify the process for families.”
This vision led Strunk to open the Homefront Learning Center, which ultimately became the first Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center in Indiana. After intense research, Strunk designed a new treatment framework: the Hopebridge 360 Care model. While not conventional, this multidisciplinary approach provided new opportunities for underserved families.
Now, more than two decades later, Hopebridge offers its services to communities at over 100 facilities across the United States.
Hopebridge Today: A Revolutionary Care Model
Today, the revolutionary care model created by Strunk continues under her direction and a team of skilled, seasoned clinicians. This innovative, interdisciplinary 360 Care model is rooted in evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA therapy), as well as complementary services like occupational, speech, and feeding therapy.
ABA is at the core of Hopebridge’s therapies. This one-on-one form of interactive, task-based therapy — tailored to each individual child — is proven to lead a child to a more independent lifestyle. Based on Strunk’s early experience working with young children, this care model adheres to early intensive behavioral intervention (EIBI), which focuses on children between 18 months and seven years.
Recognizing Two Decades of Excellence
In its two decades of evidence-based care, Hopebridge has seen countless achievements. Strunk received an IBJ 2022 Health Care Hero award in the category of Community Achievement in Health Care, which honors a company or organization that has successfully implemented a program designed to address an acknowledged problem in healthcare administration or delivery.
Additionally, Hopebridge continues to strive for the highest possible standards in patient care. After comprehensive interviews, a review of policies and procedures, formal site visits, and surveys, the center received a Behavioral Health Centers of Excellence (BHCOE) recognition with a Two-Year Accreditation. As a BHCOE Accredited Organization, Hopebridge demonstrates the highest clinical quality and client care in applied behavior analysis (ABA therapy).
Join the Hopebridge Team
Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers would not be able to provide industry-leading therapy and support services for children with autism and their families were it not for a best-in-class team.
Want to shape your family’s story alongside ours? Let us help your child lead their best life by connecting with us. In addition to following our anniversary story each month, you can also find the best center location for your family.
