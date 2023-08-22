Salt Security API Protection Platform Wins “Best API Security Solution” in Prestigious 2023 SC Awards

Salt Security Announces SC Awards Win Salt Security Logo

Accolade follows National Technology Awards for Cybersecurity Solution of the Year and FinTech Global’s CyberTech100 wins

Salt was the first to recognise the need for a different security approach, and we are honoured to have our approach further validated with this SC Award for Best API Security Solution.” — Roey Eliyahu, co-founder and CEO, Salt Security

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Salt Security, the leading API security company, today announced that the Salt Security API Protection Platform has won the “Best API Security Solution” category in this year’s 2023 SC Awards. The accolade solidifies recognition for the company’s cloud-scale and AI-driven platform and breadth and depth of API protection capabilities. Other significant award wins this year for Salt include the National Technology Awards in the UK for Cybersecurity Solution of the Year and Fintech Global’s CyberTech 100. Salt has also recently been shortlisted for a CRN Channel Award in the UK for Best Emerging Vendor and for PCR’s Security Vendor of the Year.



Now in its 26th year, the SC Awards recognises outstanding solutions, organisations and people driving advancements in the practice of information security.



“This year’s SC Award winners reflected our industry in flux,” said Tom Spring, SC Media’s editorial director at CyberRisk Alliance. “Winners demonstrated uncanny market agility and brought innovative solutions to help their customers stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated adversaries and emerging threats.”



Salt Security pioneered the API security market. Its proven and mature API security platform empowers organisations to easily and quickly detect the reconnaissance activity of bad actors and block them before they can successfully reach their objective. With its powerful cloud-scale big data and time-tested artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, Salt delivers automated and continuous analysis and the adaptive intelligence required to identify and defend against today's increasing API attacks, including those outlined in the OWASP API Security Top 10 list. These protections enable organisations to prevent fraud, secure their own and their customers’ data, and ultimately protect revenue.



“APIs represent the critical communications link that transports the data powering all of today’s digital innovation,” said Roey Eliyahu, co-founder and CEO, Salt Security. “Because APIs carry such vast and valuable amounts of sensitive and personal data, they have become a huge attack target for cybercriminals. However, the nature of API attacks differs from traditional attacks. Salt was the first to recognise the need for a different security approach, and we are honoured to have our approach further validated with this SC Award for Best API Security Solution.”



According to the Salt Labs State of API Security Report, Q1 2023, 94% of survey respondents experienced security problems in production APIs in the past year, with 17% stating their organisations suffered a data breach as a result of security gaps in APIs. The Salt platform delivers the deepest insights into API threats and vulnerabilities to quickly detect and block attackers. By applying its ML and AI algorithms, Salt can capture and baseline all API traffic over days, weeks, and even months, providing real-time analysis and correlation across billions of API calls to protect organizations from API threats.

For more information about the SC Awards and for a full list of 2023 winners, please visit: https://www.scmagazine.com/sc-awards.

About Salt Security

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its patented API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. By correlating activities across millions of APIs and users over time, Salt delivers deep context with real-time analysis and continuous insights for API discovery, attack prevention, and hardening APIs. Deployed quickly and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. For more information, visit: https://salt.security/

