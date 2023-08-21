Napco Security Technologies Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages NSCC Shareholders Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

On August 21, 2023, Napco said it would revise its financial statements over the first three quarters of its 2023 fiscal year. Inventories were overstated and costs of goods sold were understated in prior earnings reports, Napco said. As a result, previously disclosed net income is set to be lowered in the three-month periods ended on September 30, 2022, December 31, 2022, and March 31 of this year. Following this news Napco stock was trading down over 35% in pre-market trading on August 21, 2023.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .

