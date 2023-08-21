Verizon safeguards customers with a fortified network, digital security tools, and device protection

Verizon Mobile Protect helps cover your devices if they are lost, stolen, or damaged and provides digital security and privacy tools to help protect you at home, on the go, and everywhere in between

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What’s the news: It’s estimated that people are reaching for their device an average of 352 times a day – once every two minutes and 43 seconds.1 With that in mind, it’s no wonder that 88 phones are damaged every minute.1 Act now to protect your devices.



For a limited time, from August 21 to October 19, eligible Verizon customers have a second chance to enroll in Verizon Mobile Protect to cover their devices from loss, theft, damage (including liquid) and post-warranty malfunctions. Verizon Mobile Protect now includes an unlimited number of claims for an enrolled or registered line,2 cracked screens on select smartphones repaired at no extra cost3 and a low $99 deductible per claim.4 You also get access to benefits like same-day device delivery and setup.5 During the open enrollment period you can also enroll in one of Verizon’s other device protection options .

Why it matters: 1 in 6 customers will lose, damage or get their phone stolen this year.6 Don’t risk it. Love your phone? Keep it safe and sign up for Verizon Mobile Protect today.

Who it’s for: Eligible Verizon customers that want their devices and wallets protected from the unexpected can sign up for Verizon Mobile Protect or any other device protection option that fits their needs. To enroll, you must be eligible for coverage and your devices must be fully functioning, free of defects and not damaged (including cracked screens).

How to sign up: Check your eligibility and enroll now from your online account , through the MyVerizon app , or by visiting your local Verizon store . Verizon offers several device protection options , even protection for your home devices like TVs, laptops, and gaming devices, so you can find what works for you.

Verizon safeguards you at home, on the go, and everywhere in between.

In addition to keeping your devices covered with Verizon Mobile Protect , you also get access to the digital security tools and support provided by Mobile Secure such as access to 24/7 digital security, enhanced privacy tools,7 and expert tech support.

Get the most out of all the digital security tools Verizon Mobile Protect has to offer with our Security Dashboard . We made it easy for everyone on your account to manage their online security all in one place. Get started by going to the MyVerizon app , click on Manage Device and choose Security Dashboard.

Plus, our customers are on a network built to protect them. Verizon’s network has some of the world’s most advanced security analytics that enable us to monitor potential threats 24/7, helping protect from cyber attacks.

1. 2022 Asurion Corp Statistics Data

2. For VMP MD accounts with 4 to 20 lines with eligible devices, customers can file unlimited claims aVMP MD accounts with 4 to 20 lines with eligible devices can enroll in Additional Coverage for $11.40 per additional registration(for FL customers $8/additional registration) (up to 3 registrations max).

3.Select smartphones that only have a cracked front screen are eligible for cracked screen repair (smartphones with damage to the back glass or other damaged components beyond front glass are not eligible for cracked screen repair). Subject to parts availability, in select locations, which are subject to change at any time. Repairs are performed by an Asurion-certified technician and come with a 12-month limited warranty. Eligibility for cracked screen repair will be determined at time of claim approval. Visit phoneclaim.com/verizon to check current device eligibility. This benefit is provided by Wireless Phone Protection.

4.The $99 damage deductible will apply for all damage that is ineligible for cracked screen repair. The $99 damage deductible will not apply if your loss and theft deductible is under $99. In such cases, the damage deductible will be the same as your loss and theft deductible. This benefit is provided by Wireless Phone Protection.

5. All Same Day Delivery and Setup services (a benefit of Mobile Secure) are subject to the following: available in select locations, which are subject to change at any time, contingent on certain criteria, including customer location, technician availability, and inventory availability. Same Day Delivery and Setup for new devices is only available for devices purchased on verizon.com, if presented as an option at the time of device purchase. Same-Day Delivery and Setup for insurance replacements is available for select smartphones with approved claims, with eligibility determined at time of claim approval. Replacement device could be new or refurbished.

6. Verizon internal data.

7. Digital Secure: Only smartphones are eligible for most features. Select features may be accessed on tablets and computers. A smartphone is required to download the Digital Secure app. Select features may be accessed on tablets and computers. OS restrictions apply: Android 4.4+ & iOS 11+. Call Filter: Compatible smartphone required; features included vary by device. Tablets, smart watches and basic phones not supported. The following OS requirements apply: Android 9.4.0+ and iOS 2.1.1+. High-risk spam calls are automatically blocked and forwarded to voicemail. Download the Call Filter app to manage all settings and access custom control. These benefits are provided by Mobile Secure.

