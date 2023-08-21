MPW Alert: Monsey Law Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for Potential Securities Law Violations

MONSEY, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) (“MPW”) has violated federal securities laws based on MPW’s failure to previously disclose a July 20, 2023 order issued by California regulators placing a hold on a recapitalization transaction between MPW and one of its largest tenants, Prospect Medical. Please see further details concerning the investigation below.



Why is there an investigation?

On May 23, 2023, MPW announced a transaction pursuant to which it would be taking an equity stake in Prospect Medical’s managed care business in lieu of cash payment by Prospect Medical of hundreds of millions of dollars in outstanding loans, and unpaid rent and interest owed to MPW.

When MPW reported its second quarter results on August 8, 2023, it stated that the proposed transaction with Prospect had reduced losses by $68 million based on the receipt of an equity stake in Prospect Medical’s managed care business in lieu of payment of contractually owed rent and interest.

On August 18, 2023, the Wall Street Journal published an article disclosing that the recapitalization transaction with Prospect Medical had been placed on hold as of July 20, 2023, pursuant to an order issued by a California regulatory agency.

MPW did not disclose the regulator’s order when it reported second quarter results on August 8, 2023, or in its quarterly report filed on August 9, 2023, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Please visit our website to download the July 20, 2023 order and accompanying letter concerning the deal with Prospect Medical issued by the Department of Managed Care of the Health and Human Services Agency of the State of California (link in the right sidebar):

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/medical-properties- t rust-inc/

After publication of the Wall Street Journal article, MPW’s stock price dropped 7.6% on August 18, 2023, to a close of $6.93 per share.

