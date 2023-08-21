John G. Mansanti Appointed to Board of American Rare Earths

DENVER, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | ADRs - OTCQX: AMRRY | Common Shares - OTCQB: ARRNF) | FSE:1BHA) (ARR or the Company) is pleased to announce John G. Mansanti has joined the Board of the Company. As part of building its presence in the United States, ARR is adding new highly skilled American professionals to its Board. Mr. Mansanti is an experienced mining leader who creates shareholder value by leading and managing operational, technical and capital projects.



John G. Mansanti has more than 45 years of experience leading successful teams in mining and is currently a consultant to the minerals industry. Those teams were successful in project development, engineering, project financing, capital execution, and operations. Mr. Mansanti led several teams in the successful procurement of project permits and subsequent compliance. In addition to 30 years of leading precious metals projects and operations, his multi-commodity background includes leading the development and operation of conventional mined, solution mined, and solar evaporated potash production, base metals operations, and trona solution mine development.





“We are very excited to have John join our board as he has significant operating and management experience,” says Creagh O’Connor, Chairman, American Rare Earths. “His noteworthy capability in leading successful teams in mining and the minerals industry will enhance our ability to grow our promising rare earth projects in the US.” ARR’s commitment to strengthening its position in the rare earths industry and expanding its presence in the United States has led to the decision to appoint three highly skilled and accomplished American based directors to its board. Mr. Mansanti is the second of the new appointments.

“I am excited to join the Board of American Rare Earths. I look forward to working with fellow board members and the management team in the development of viable American based rare earth projects,” says John Mansanti.

Mr. Mansanti was CEO of Pacific Soda, CEO and President of Crystal Peak Minerals, and Senior VP of Operations for Intrepid Potash. He served as a director for Rye Patch Gold and Alio Gold. He was General Manager for Barrick’s Goldstrike, Barrick/Placer Dome’s Cortez/Cortez Hills, Turquoise Ridge, and Bald Mountain, leading successful restarts for the latter two. Mr. Mansanti served in multiple operational and project roles for Newmont, Getchell Gold, Santa Fe Pacific Gold, Gold Fields Operating Company, Freeport McMoRan, and Kennecott. He received a BS in Chemistry, a MS in Mineral Processing Engineering, and an Honorary PhD from Montana College of Mineral Science and Technology. Mr. Mansanti was the 2017 president of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME). He has served and continues to serve on several university advisory boards, educational boards, and foundations. Throughout his career, he has received multiple honors and awards for his technical and leadership skills, including recognition by the Department of the Interior for support of a new Secretarial Order in 2012.

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Board of American Rare Earths.

