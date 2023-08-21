Tenable Sweeps CRN Annual Report Card Award for Third Consecutive Year

Solution providers deem Tenable the best in product innovation, managed and cloud services, support and partnership

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Exposure Management company, today announced that for the third consecutive year it has swept the Security Management category of the 2023 CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards by CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company . Tenable is recognized across four subcategories – managed and cloud services, product innovation, support and partnership.



“As cyber attackers weaponize known vulnerabilities and artificial intelligence, and increase the frequency of attacks, Tenable provides its valued partners with solutions that help customers better understand and reduce their exposure to risk,” said Terry Dolce, executive vice president of global business development and channels, Tenable. “We’re truly honored to be recognized by our partners with this award. It is a privilege to work together to meet customers’ high expectations and develop highly-effective exposure management programs.”

Known as one of the most prestigious honors in the IT industry, CRN's ARC Awards honor best-in-class vendors who are committed to growing the IT channel through technology innovation and partner relations. Solution providers give feedback that recognizes technology manufacturers' efforts to design channel-friendly product offerings, develop strong partner programs and develop long-term successful relationships with them.

ARC Awards are based on research conducted by The Channel Company with an invitation-only survey. In this year's survey, 3,300 solution providers across North America rated 68 vendor partners on four criteria: product innovation, support, partnership, and managed cloud services. In a technology area critical to channel partner success, scores were awarded in 25 major product categories.

"It’s an honor to recognize these vendors that regularly deliver industry-leading products and services to further successful channel partner relationships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. “In addition to showcasing our winners, CRN's Annual Report Card Awards give vendors useful input and insight into how they stand with partners that can be implemented into their channel strategies going forward. We are excited to offer our congratulations to all the award recipients in person at XChange 2023 in August.”

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 43,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com .