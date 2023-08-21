Nevada Exploration Announces Board Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Exploration Inc. (“NGE” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NGE; OTCQB:NVDEF) announces with great respect and gratitude the retirement of Ms. Nancy Richter from the Board of Directors.



Ms. Richter’s significant experience in Carlin-type gold deposits has been invaluable during her tenure as Director and the Company is fortunate that she will continue to provide guidance and expertise in a consulting role going forward.

About Nancy Richter

Ms. Richter is an economic geologist with more than 25 years experience exploring for and developing Carlin-type gold projects in Nevada. From 2005 to 2020, Ms. Richter was a senior member of Barrick Gold’s exploration team, managing exploration at two of Barrick’s major districts as Chief Exploration Geologist, Turquoise Ridge (2013-2015) and Chief Exploration Geologist, Cortez (2015-2017), then later leading all US exploration as US Exploration Manager (2017-2020). Prior to joining Barrick, Ms. Richter worked as an exploration and mine geologist for a number of other companies, including as a Project Geologist for Newmont at the Post/Betze Mine on the Carlin trend. Ms. Richter holds an MS in Economic Geology from the University of Arizona.

About Nevada Exploration Inc.

NGE is applying modern technology to systematically explore for the undiscovered second half of Nevada’s gold endowment waiting to be uncovered within Nevada’s valley basins. NGE is advancing a portfolio of gold exploration projects, primarily focused on three district-scale Carlin-type gold projects, including its flagship South Grass Valley project, located near the Cortez Complex of Nevada Gold Mines.

