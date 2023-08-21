US Nuclear Appoints New CFO With 30+ Years of Experience

LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- US Nuclear (OTC-QB: UCLE) is excited to announce that Michael Hastings, a member of US Nuclear’s Board of Directors, has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) following the departure of Richard Landry. Mr. Hastings has over thirty years of experience as a corporate finance officer, having retired from EnerSys, Inc. as its Vice President and Treasurer with company revenue of $2 billion and operations all over the world. His job duties included global treasury operations, such as debt and capital transactions, corporate tax, hedging of currencies, interest rate exposures and the price of raw materials, credit management, pension plan investments, and investor relations. Mr. Hastings has significant experience in the due diligence, valuation, and negotiation of numerous acquisitions. More recently, Mr. Hastings was a member of the Board of Directors and CFO of MegaGraphite, Inc.- a private graphite exploration company between 2011 and 2014 when it was sold, and was also a member of the Board of Directors of Organic Transit, Inc., a private solar electric vehicle company from 2018 to when it was sold in 2020. Mr. Hastings is an incredible addition to US Nuclear’s management team and will bring invaluable experience as the new CFO.

