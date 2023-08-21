Take It Easy Roasters Offers Authentic Colombian Food

Take It Easy Roasters is pleased to announce that they offer Colombian food to ensure they stand out from the other eateries in the city.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, August 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Take It Easy Roasters is pleased to announce that they offer Colombian food to ensure they stand out from the other eateries in the city. They are recognized for their handmade empanadas in sweet, savory, and vegan options.Take It Easy Roasters is more than just an average coffee shop in Las Vegas. They have an extensive menu of specialty coffees and Colombian food, making them an ideal choice for individuals looking for something different. In addition to their handmade empanadas, the coffee shop is recognized for their Colombian-inspired pastries, including pandebono, almojábana, buñuelos, and pan con queso. Many customers find themselves returning to enjoy these delicious pastries.Take It Easy Roasters aims to help individuals enjoy excellent coffee and a delicious breakfast. Whether customers purchase coffee, drinks, and food to eat in the cafe or take it to enjoy at home or elsewhere, they can trust delicious options with fresh ingredients at reasonable prices.Anyone interested in learning about their authentic Colombian food in Las Vegas can find out more by visiting the Take It Easy Roasters website.About Take It Easy Roasters: Take It Easy Roasters is a full-service coffee shop in Las Vegas providing freshly brewed coffee, pastries, and roasted coffee for home brewing. The coffee shop creates specialty coffee blends that provide individuals with unique flavors. They are a top spot for coffee, pastries, and Colombian food in Las Vegas Address: 3540 Wynn RoadCity: Las VegasState: NVZip code: 89103