Taiwan Excellence Shines Spotlight on Sustainability at Pop-Up Experience in Seattle

SEATTLE, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiwan Excellence recently hosted a four-day Pop-up experience in Seattle as part of its month-long campaign entitled, “Sustaining Sustainability: Taiwan Excellence Earth Month,” and the interactive event was attended by thousands of attendees. The Pop-up aimed to elevate this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings that took place in Seattle, with the theme, "Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All" and to advocate sustainability while showcasing the green values of Made-in-Taiwan products. The Pop-up experience kicked off with a grand opening celebration that was attended by civic and government officials from Taiwan and Washington State as well as talented musical performers, an award-winning culinary baker, influencers and more.



With the theme focused on environmentally friendly and sustainable products, Taiwan Excellence featured 10 award-winning Taiwanese companies at the Pop-up experience including, Acer, E Ink Holdings Inc, and O'right, and more. Attendees had the opportunity to interact with and learn about 30 of the Taiwan Excellence award-winning green products that were developed and manufactured in Taiwan, including eco-friendly laptops, ePaper, rockbook notebook, carbon-free haircare, and plant fiber cutlery, showcasing the green innovation DNA of Taiwan Excellence. Attendees enjoyed learning about how they can help the environment by simply using more sustainable products in their everyday lives.

Attendees had the opportunity to experience Ju Tian Cleantech eco-friendly products firsthand as they were featured in the food sampling. The products included durable trays made from sugarcane, plant fiber cutlery made from recycled coffee grounds, fiber straws that are a great alternative to plastic straws and reusable sugarcane cups.

To elevate the experience, the Pop-up featured performances by world-renowned cellist, Ian Maksin , who performed the Taiwanese Folk song “Wangchunfeng” as well as a composition he wrote in collaboration with AI. And guests were treated to delicious creations such as wheel cakes and pineapple shortcakes from baker and TV sensation, Sasha Nary which allowed attendees to taste a piece of Taiwan. Rob Wolcott, Adjunct Professor of Innovation at the Booth School of Business, University of Chicago, and an Adjunct Professor of Executive Education at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, hosted a presentation on the Power of Proximity where attendees learned about its importance in moving us forward with innovative ideas and sustainable efforts. There was also a photo exhibit on display from renowned landscape and nature photographer, Mike Reyfman. In addition, guests were treated to music throughout the weekend from DJ Sharadawn, refreshing bubble teas and lucky attendees won Taiwanese gifts and succulents and children received a complimentary copy of “Barlow Explores the Northwoods,” which aims to help educate children about the beauty and wonder of the outdoors.

Taiwan Excellence Awards Achievements

Focusing on four major areas of product excellence, the coveted Taiwan Excellence Award is given to companies to recognize their products that are innovating in research and development, design, quality, and marketing. As an international hub for design and technology, Taiwan is home to many of the world's top brands. Every year a professional multi-disciplinary team of jurors selects the best Taiwanese products to be featured.

For more information, please visit the official website of the Taiwan Excellence Earth Month, and the Taiwan Excellence Instagram / Facebook .

About Taiwan Excellence

The symbol of Taiwan Excellence honors Taiwan’s most innovative products that provide tremendous value to users worldwide. All products carrying this symbol have been selected as winners of specific Taiwan Excellence Awards based on outstanding R&D, design, quality, marketing, and Made-in-Taiwan merits. The symbol of Taiwan Excellence was initiated by the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan in 1992 and is recognized by over 100 countries around the world. Visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.

Organized by Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT), MOEA

The Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT) is responsible for implementing policies and regulations governing foreign trade and economic cooperation. Its primary duties currently include participating in the activities of international economic and trade organizations and enhancing bilateral trade relations.

Organized by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)

Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost non-profit, semi-governmental trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations, TAITRA assists Taiwanese businesses and manufacturers with reinforcing their international competitiveness and in coping with the challenges they face in foreign markets. TAITRA boasts a well-coordinated trade promotion and information network of over 1,300 international marketing specialists stationed throughout its Taipei headquarters and 62 overseas offices worldwide.

