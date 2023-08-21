Spirax Sarco will be presenting and exhibiting at PACK EXPO, Las Vegas

Learn how to achieve net zero goals, through system efficiency, connected insights, and decarbonization options throughout the steam system.

Blythewood, South Carolina, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steam and energy experts from Spirax Sarco USA will be showcasing high-quality, sterile, and sustainable solutions with a diverse product range at PACK EXPO, Las Vegas Convention Center on September 11 - 13, 2023. Attendees are invited to booth N-10424 to speak to steam and energy experts about their business needs and to see products that will help customers in the Pharmaceutical, and Food & Beverage industries minimize waste, reduce CO2 emissions, and improve process efficiency in their steam systems.

At 10:00 AM on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, Alex Rosa, Spirax Sarco Senior Manager, Applications, Sales & Support, will take the Processing Innovation Stage N-10511, to deliver a presentation The Journey for the Steam System Decarbonization. Rosa, an Automation Engineer with 28 years of experience working as a Steam Process Application Solution Provider, in a 30-minute session will preview the technology that will help attendees on their journey with the design, optimization, and net zero solutions of process and utility steam.

"Steam is the most efficient fluid to transfer energy; therefore, the optimization of your steam and condensate return system is the first step in your companies’ decarbonization journey. Our thermal energy solutions in the Pharmaceutical, and Food & Beverage industries will help optimize, manage, and innovate to improve your process energy and water usage; minimizing waste, CO2 emissions, and reducing costs," said Loran Garnett, Spirax Sarco USA Market Development Manager.

Register for PACK EXPO Las Vegas with our complimentary pass using code 64P69 or by clicking https://bit.ly/3Yzrnno

About Spirax Sarco, Inc.

With over 100 years of experience in the industry and more than 1,300 experts in 62 countries, Spirax Sarco is the world leader in the control and management of steam, a Natural Technology key to our sustainable future. We provide a diverse range of industrial customers with vital products, services, and engineered solutions to maximize efficiency and overcome their process challenges. Further information can be found at www.spiraxsarco.com/us

Leah Veldhoven Spirax Sarco 800-883-4411 leah.veldhoven@us.spiraxsarco.com