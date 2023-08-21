Submit Release
Carina Biotech to Present Preclinical Data Evaluating LGR5-Targeted CAR-T Cell Therapy in Human Cancer Models at 8th CAR-TCR Summit

  • LGR5 is expressed, both in vitro and in vivo, by numerous human cancers, including colorectal, ovarian, gastric, brain, and pancreatic cancer.
  • LGR5-targeting CAR-T cells effectively kill LGR5-expressing cancer cells in in vitro cytotoxicity assays and display significant anti-tumor activity in vivo in a subcutaneous human colorectal cancer xenograft mouse model.
  • LGR5-targeting CAR-T cells that induce primary tumour clearance confer complete protection against a secondary tumour challenge.
  • In vivo spatiotemporal distribution and repeated dosing studies demonstrate that LGR5-targeting CAR-T cells do not persist in off-target organs and are safe and well-tolerated under the conditions tested.
  • These studies allowed selection of a clinical candidate (CNA3103) for a Phase 1/2a clinical trial in patients with advanced colorectal cancer.

ADELAIDE, Australia, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carina Biotech (Carina), a cell therapy immuno-oncology company, announced a poster presentation from preclinical studies of its LGR5-targeting CAR-T platform in colorectal cancer at the 8th CAR-TCR Summit that will take place in Boston, Massachusetts from 29 August – 1 September 2023.

“We are thrilled to continue to share our preclinical data related to our LRG-5 targeted autologous CAR-T platform in colorectal cancer at the upcoming 8th CAR-TCR Summit,” said Deborah Rathjen, PhD, Carina’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are encouraged by the data evidenced in our preclinical studies, further supporting our LGR5 CAR-T cell candidate, CNA3103. These data were crucial in the selection of CNA3103 for a Phase 1/2a clinical trial in patients with advanced colorectal cancer and we are pleased to report that patient screening has commenced.”

Poster Presentation Details

Title: LGR5-targeting CAR-T cells – The road to the clinic.
Lead Author: Deborah A. Rathjen CEO, Carina Biotech Limited, Adelaide, South Australia,
Session Date and Time: Thursday 31 August 2023 from 3:30 PM ET – 4:30 PM ET
Location: Exhibition Hall D
Poster Board Number: 131

For more information about LGR5 and Carina Biotech’s clinical pipeline visit www.carinabiotech.com.

About Carina Biotech

Immuno-oncology company Carina Biotech is developing CAR-T and other adoptive cell therapies for the treatment of solid cancers. In addition to its LGR5-targeted CAR-T cell therapy CNA3103 for advanced colorectal cancer, Carina has a deep pipeline of CAR-T programs.

Using its proprietary chemokine receptor platform, Carina aims to improve traffic to and infiltration of solid cancers by CAR-containing cells, resulting in more potent and specific cancer killing and reduced off-target effects.

Carina also has a fully integrated, proprietary manufacturing process that has both reduced manufacturing time and improved CAR-T cell attributes, capable of delivering robust “serial-killing” CAR-T cells to patients.

For more information please contact:

Deborah Rathjen, PhD
CEO & Managing Director
Carina Biotech
+61 418 160 425
deborah@carinabiotech.com 		Rudi Michelson
Monsoon Communications
+61 (0)3 9620 3333
rudim@monsoon.com.au
   
Stephanie Carrington
ICR Westwicke
+1 646 277 1282
stephanie.carrington@westwicke.com 		 

