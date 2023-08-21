Commercial National Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

ITHACA, Mich., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents per share. The dividend is payable October 2, 2023 to shareholders of record September 15, 2023. Based on a recent closing price of $8.65 per share, the annualized dividend yield is 6.47%.



Contact:

Kevin Twardy

CFO

(989) 875-5528