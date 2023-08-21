Applied UV Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2023 of $10.8 million, representing an 83.6% increase over the comparable period in 2022

Gross profit grew to $2.4 million, up 84.8% from $1.3 million in the comparable period in 2022.

Record backlog of $20 million as of August 21, 2023

Reaffirms its previous guidance of approximately $45 million in revenue for 2023

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI), a leader in global food security, air quality, and intelligent building solutions today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2022. For the quarter, revenues were $10.8 million, increasing 83.6%, compared with $5.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 increased to $2.4 million, up 84.8%, compared with $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Q2 2023 and Recent Business Highlights

Expanded its strategic relationship with Canon U.S.A., Inc. to now include Canon Financial Services, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of, to provide leasing services for Applied UV’s four operating subsidiaries. The Canon group company, Canon Virginia, Inc., is contracted for the manufacturing of both product segments.

Renewed its agreement with mf PHD, LLC, for installation of its PURONet UV Disinfection Control System in 16 operating rooms at the University of Texas, San Antonio hospital.

LED Supply Co., and its FORTUNE 500 technology partner awarded approximately $0.8 million contract for comprehensive lighting & building controls solution for global auto manufacturer's U.S. facility.

PURO, and Its Partner Academy Energy Groups Selected as a finalist for the GSA's Green Proving Ground (GPG) Program to demonstrate capability of next-generation LEDs and Far-UVC light to disinfect air without the need to increase ventilation.

Sterilumen received its first purchase order for its disinfecting mirrors from Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York. This significant milestone represents the successful culmination of three years of research, investment, and intellectual property development by Applied UV.

Received over $2 million cash deposits on a significant $4 million order from hotel and multi-family developers for interior furnishings, validating strategy of expansion of domestic production facilities.

“We believe the continued increase in our customer commitments to engage Applied UV as their trusted resource across all of our businesses supports our long-term growth strategy. The expansion of our backlog also reflects the success we are experiencing in winning new customers nationwide,” said Max Munn, CEO of Applied UV. “We believe our robust growth in backlog, together with our strategic acquisitions, provides a positive outlook for the remainder of this year and that our strategies for profitable growth in 2024 and beyond are gaining momentum.”

Brian Stern, President of Puro Lighting, commented, “The second quarter has been a truly significant period for the Intelligent Building Solutions division of Applied UV Inc., marked by our selection for the General Services Administration GPG Competition, our pioneering research partnership on Far UV with Johnson Controls and USHIO, and expanded growth in the multifamily sector. Our continued advancements in technologies to enhance food security and produce shelf life, coupled with sales synergies and expense improvements across divisions, demonstrate our drive towards innovation and increased operating efficiency. These collective achievements represent our commitment to enhancing shareholder value, as we continue to lead in sustainable and intelligent building solutions.”

Q2 2023 Summary Financial Results

Net Sales

Net sales of $10.8 million represented an increase of $4.9 million, or 83.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to net sales of $5.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The Disinfection/Healthy Building Technologies segment increased $4.0 million, primarily due to the acquisition of Puro Lighting and LED Supply Co. on January 26, 2023. Additionally, the Hospitality segment increased $0.9 million as that market is steadily improving.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased $1.1 million, or 84.8%, to $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, driven by increased sales in the Disinfection/Healthy Building Technologies segment and improved margins in the Hospitality segment.

Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) Expense

SG&A costs for the three months ended June 30, 2023, increased to $4.9 million as compared to $4.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase of approximately $0.9 million was driven primarily by the acquisitions of Puro Lighting and LED Supply Co., which accounted for an increase of approximately $1.7 million, but was offset by a reduction in other SG&A of approximately $0.7 million and a reduction in corporate expenses.

Other Expense

Other expense was $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, which includes $0.5 million in interest expense, offset by a $0.2 million gain on the change in fair market value of contingent consideration. This compares to other expense of $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Net Loss

The Company recorded a net loss of $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to a net loss of $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in net loss of $0.1 million was mainly due to the increase in costs related to the acquisitions of Puro Lighting and LED Supply Co., offset by improved profitability in the Hospitality segment.

Total cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2023 were $3.3 million, compared to $2.7 million as of June 30, 2022.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc. engages in the pursuit of technologies focused on global food security, air quality, and intelligent building solutions tailored for the commercial and hospitality sectors. More details about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.applieduvinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain “forward‐looking statements.” Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning the Company’s preliminary second quarter 2023 financial results, its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.





Applied UV, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales $ 10,843,686 $ 5,907,646 $ 21,498,169 $ 9,263,736 Cost of Goods Sold 8,433,992 4,603,854 17,166,089 6,810,845 Gross Profit 2,409,694 1,303,792 4,332,080 2,452,891 Operating Expenses Research and development 180,293 82,049 369,503 141,363 Selling General and Administrative Expenses 4,922,119 4,031,215 10,186,498 7,132,441 Loss on impairment of goodwill and intangibles — — — 1,138,203 Total Operating Expenses 5,102,412 4,113,264 10,556,001 8,412,007 Operating Loss (2,692,718) (2,809,472) (6,223,921) (5,959,116) Other Income (Expense) Change in Fair Market Value of Warrant Liability (1,384) (32,111) 918 11,717 Interest expense (483,122) (49,020) (876,061) (53,076) Gain (Loss) on change in Fair Market Value of Contingent Consideration 186,000 — (433,999) (240,000) Gain on Settlement of Contingent Consideration (Note 2) — — — 1,700,000 Other Income — 1,948 — 1,948 Total Other Income (Expense) (298,506) (79,183) (1,309,142) 1,420,589 Loss Before Provision for Income Taxes (2,991,224) (2,888,655) (7,533,063) (4,538,527) Benefit from Income Taxes — — — — Net Loss $ (2,991,224) $ (2,888,655) $ (7,533,063) $ (4,538,527) Net Loss attributable to common stockholders: Dividends to preferred shareholders (407,231) (362,250) (769,481) (724,500) Net Loss attributable to common stockholders (3,398,455) (3,250,905) (8,302,544) (5,263,027) Basic and Diluted Loss Per Common Share $ (0.77) $ (1.28) $ (2.10) $ (2.06) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - basic and diluted 4,434,036 2,533,077 3,949,211 2,559,957





Applied UV, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 June 30, December 31. 2023 2022 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,333,544 $ 2,734,485 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 5,049,906 1,508,239 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 2,435,960 1,306,762 Inventory, net 8,207,895 5,508,086 Vendor deposits 1,149,385 75,548 Prepaid expense and other current assets 2,011,189 1,187,223 Total Current Assets 22,187,879 12,320,343 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 1,166,507 1,133,468 Other assets — 153,000 Goodwill 17,809,235 3,722,077 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 28,000,601 11,354,430 Right of use assets 3,807,834 4,044,109 Total Assets $ 72,972,056 $ 32,727,427 Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 8,862,351 $ 2,982,760 Contingent consideration 18,809,672 — Deferred revenue 5,406,083 4,730,299 Due to landlord (Note 2) 189,182 229,234 Warrant liability 9,069 9,987 Financing lease obligations 41,632 33,712 Operating lease liability 1,689,127 1,437,308 Notes payable, net 4,999,257 2,098,685 Total Current Liabilities 40,006,373 11,521,985 Long-Term Liabilities Due to landlord - less current portion (Note 2) 325,557 393,230 Notes payable, net - less current portion 5,323,659 765,144 Financing lease obligations - less current portion 155,360 158,070 Operating lease liability - less current portion 2,190,159 2,655,103 Total Long-Term Liabilities 7,994,735 3,971,547 Total Liabilities 48,001,108 15,493,532 Redeemable Preferred Stock Preferred Stock, Series B Cumulative Perpetual, $0.0001 par value, 1,250,000 shares authorized, 1,250,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 3,712,500 — Preferred Stock, Series C Cumulative Perpetual, $0.0001 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized, 399,996 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 1,063,989 — Total Redeemable Preferred Stock 4,776,489 — Equity Preferred Stock, Series A Cumulative Perpetual, $0.0001 par value, 1,250,000 shares authorized, 552,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 55 55 Preferred Stock, Series X, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 10,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1 1 Common Stock $0.0001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized 8,928,330 shares issued and 8,905,633 outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and 2,735,290 shares issued and 2,712,593 outstanding as of December 31, 2022, respectively 893 274 Additional paid-in capital 56,883,253 45,620,764 Treasury stock at cost, 22,697, respectively (149,686) (149,686) Accumulated deficit (36,540,057) (28,237,513) Total Equity 20,194,459 17,233,895 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity $ 72,972,056 $ 32,727,427





Applied UV, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from Operating Activities Net Loss $ (7,533,063 ) $ (4,538,527 ) Adjustments to Reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash Used in Operating Activities Stock based compensation 384,809 400,450 Bad debt (recovery) expense (135,467 ) 55,226 Change in fair market value of warrant liability (918 ) (11,717 ) Change in fair market value of contingent consideration 433,999 240,000 Gain on settlement of contingent consideration — (1,700,000 ) Loss on impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — 1,138,203 Amortization of right-of-use asset 236,275 462,832 Depreciation and amortization 1,418,127 978,495 Amortization of debt discount 399,129 53,646 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (1,670,165 ) (402,965 ) Cost and estimated earnings excess of billings (595,560 ) (262,420 ) Inventory 1,311,288 (2,855,073 ) Vendor deposits (698,165 ) 494,888 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (194,044 ) (62,600 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,088,635 768,872 Billings in excess of costs and earnings on uncompleted contracts — (616,475 ) Deferred revenue (1,622,314 ) 687,494 Due to landlord (186,344 ) (93,172 ) Operating lease payments (213,125 ) (449,388 ) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (6,576,903 ) (5,712,231 ) Cash Flows From Investing Activities Cash paid for patent costs (51,077 ) (682 ) Purchase of machinery and equipment (75,959 ) (26,043 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (Note 2) (4,115,709 ) (10 ) Payments on notes payable (166,262 ) — Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (4,409,007 ) (26,735 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Payments on financing leases (20,022 ) (3,493 ) Shares repurchased — (149,686 ) Dividends to preferred shareholders (769,481 ) (724,500 ) Payments on note payable (16,438,782 ) — Proceeds from equity raises, net 6,630,799 1,092,000 Proceeds from note payable, net 22,182,455 — Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 11,584,969 214,321 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and equivalents 599,059 (5,524,645 ) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1, 2,734,485 8,768,156 Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, $ 3,333,544 $ 3,243,511 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 308,955 $ 4,102 Supplemental Non-Cash Disclosures of Investing and Financing Activities Conversion of debt into common stock $ 217,500 $ — Recognition of right of use asset and corresponding lease liability $ 563,315 $ 1,380,658





