A powerful message for the next generation in STEM

La Trobe University’s Professor Therese Keane will delve into the profound impact rapid technology advances are having on lives.

The public lecture: Empowering Minds: Navigating the Educational Landscape of Tomorrow will be hosted by the University on Thursday, 17 August.

Professor Therese Keane has been a champion for empowering girls in STEM for more than 25 years and has a long and varied career in ICT education where she has received several international and domestic awards.

The classroom of today is a very different place to the recent past and technology will continue to develop and change educational practices and the learning experience.

Professor Keane will provide examples of innovative technologies that have been successfully applied in education – some with unexpected outcomes – and explain how we might foster and prepare students for jobs that don’t yet exist, such as a space lawyer.

The lecture will aim to answer these questions:

How do our educators adapt and embrace these opportunities to enhance the teaching and learning experience, as well as the role technology plays in decision-making for teachers?

What skills are needed for future employment to maximise the available technologies of tomorrow?

How do we evaluate the benefits and risks associated with adopting technology?

How do we continue to foster creativity in students when we use these technologies?

This public lecture is part of the 2023 calendar of events celebrating 150 years of tertiary education in Bendigo.

Event details

The event will be held at the Circular Lecture Theatre at La Trobe’s Bendigo Campus on August 17, between 6pm and 7.15pm, with light refreshments provided.

The lecture will suit educators, parents, business owners, the IT sector and anyone interested in how technology will shape the future.

150 years of Tertiary Education in Bendigo

The Empowering Minds lecture is the latest event to mark 150 years of tertiary education in Bendigo – a joint project between La Trobe University, Bendigo TAFE and the Bendigo Tertiary Education Anniversary Foundation (BTEAF).

The 150th anniversary celebrations provide multiple opportunities to explore the history, the ongoing impact and the future of tertiary education in Bendigo.

So far, they have included an Academic Procession and the launch of a commemorative book, Memories and Milestones: Tertiary Education in Bendigo 1873- 2023, published by La Trobe University Press.

Forthcoming events include lectures, exhibitions, reunions and forums that will take place across the city until the end of 2023.

Event details are available on the La Trobe Bendigo news page as they are finalised.

