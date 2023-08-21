SPARC AI INC ANNOUNCES PRODUCT STRATEGY & PATHWAY TO COMMERCIALIZATION

TORONTO, CANADA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SPARC AI INC. (CSE: SPAI) (OTC: EGTTF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) ('SPAI' or the 'Company') announces its product strategy and pathway to commercialization.

SPARC AI has started engaging local software and embedded system engineering firms to build a product layer for the Company’s existing intellectual property. The product mix could be sold individually or integrated into one complete geospatial end-to-end ground to air solution for situation awareness, security, and surveillance use cases.

Ground Field - Mobile Application Solution

SPARC AI embedded into a mobile app. The solution is useful for field staff on the ground for security, surveillance, facility management & maintenance, and reconnaissance work.

Ground Fix & Air - Fixed Camera Solution

SPARC AI integrated into fixed camera devices on the ground or in the air (drones and UAVs) for asset protection, bush fire detection, situation awareness, security, and surveillance.

Microchip Solution

SPARC AI has also received proposals to integrate SPARC AI into a small credit-card sized computer (3.4 inches or 8.6 cm), SPARC AI MINI. The solution will allow the Company to sell the device as a simple plug and play integration into 3rd party hardware and sensor systems in commercial and military applications. SPARC AI could also launch its own branded drones by partnering with an OEM drone manufacturer.

After the integration into the small computer, the Company can then proceed with the final step to integrate and launch an AI microchip with the embedded SPARC AI geospatial code base. This will allow customers to install the SPARC AI microchip into any sensor or camera and determine the location of any object in the field. It will be covert and leverage edge computing with no connection to the cloud or internet. It will deliver unprecedented geospatial capability that is covert, scalable, fast and accurate.

SDK Development

The Company will also develop and make available a Software Development Kit (SDK). Customers can either use the SPARC AI developed products or use the SDK to integrate SPARC AI into their own proprietary products and systems.

There is an estimated 3-month development sprint to launch the Ground Field solution and SDK and a further 3 to 4 months to complete the Ground Fix & Air, SPARC AI MINI and the AI Microchip. Once development starts, the Company expects to have a full working demo and SDK in 3 months to start engaging with potential customers and distributors.

The Company is tendering the development work and will make an announcement when it has selected the software and embedded system engineering firm to undertake the works.



