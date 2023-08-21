Intermediate Bulk Container Market Size, Share Analysis, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Intermediate Bulk Container Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the intermediate bulk container market size is predicted to reach $4.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.0%.
The growth in the intermediate bulk container market is due to rising wine trade across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest intermediate bulk container market share. Major players in the intermediate bulk container market include Berry Global Group Inc., DS Smith, Greif Flexible Products and Services, BWAY Corporation.
Intermediate Bulk Container Market Segments
• By Type: Rigid IBC, Flexible IBC
• By Grade: Type A, Type B, Type C, Type D, Food Grade
• By Material: Plastic, Metal
• By End-user: Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food And Beverage, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global intermediate bulk container market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The intermediate bulk container (IBC) refers to a pallet-mounted, industrial-grade reusable container that is used for storing and transporting bulk liquids, pastes, and solids. It is called intermediate due to its size, which is bigger than a drum but smaller than a tank. The hard outer container is usually made from galvanized tubular steel or iron, while the inner containers are often made from plastic such as polyethylene or high-density polyethylene (HDPE).
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Intermediate Bulk Container Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
