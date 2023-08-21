Collision Avoidance System Market Size, Share, Industry Forecast, Trends And Outlook For 2023-2032

Collision Avoidance System Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Collision Avoidance System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the collision avoidance system market size is predicted to reach $65.57 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.1%.

The growth in the collision avoidance system market is due to increase in demand for automated vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest collision avoidance system market share. Major players in the collision avoidance system market include ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Delphi Technologies PLC, General Electric Company, Mobileye, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH.

Collision Avoidance System Market Segments

• By Product: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Parking Assistance, Other Products

• By Technology: LiDAR, RADAR, Ultrasonic, Camera, Other Technologies

• By Application: Automotive, Marine, Aerospace, Railways, Other Applications (Construction and Mining)

• By Geography: The global collision avoidance system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Collision avoidance systems refer to safety systems designed to warn, alert, or assist drivers in avoiding impending collisions and lowering the risk of incidents by providing visual and auditory warnings to operators or by actively enforcing defensive maneuvers such as braking when a collision is impending. The collision avoidance system is used to prevent or decrease the severity of a collision.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Collision Avoidance System Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

