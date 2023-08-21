Global Solar Tracker Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Analysis

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Solar Tracker Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the solar tracker market size is predicted to reach $16.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.2%.

The growth in the solar tracker market is due to increase in the number of solar panel installations across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest solar tracker market share. Major solar tracker companies include NEXTracker Inc., Array Technologies Inc., PVHardware, Arctech Solar, Soltec Trackers, Nclave Renewable, Convert Italia.

Solar Tracker Market Segments
• By Axis Type: Single Axis, Dual Axis
• By Technology: Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Concentrated Solar Power (CSP), Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV)
• By Application: Residential, Commercial & Industrial, Utility
• By Geography: The global solar tracker market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The solar tracker refer to a system that positions solar panels at an angle relative to the sun to absorb more sunlight and generate more electricity. Active solar tracking systems utilize powered machinery such as gears and motors to move solar panels, whereas passive tracker attains motion by heating compressed liquid by the sun.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Solar Tracker Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

