Drone Battery Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Trends And Forecast For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Drone Battery Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the drone battery market size is predicted to reach $10.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.1%.
The growth in the drone battery market is due to increase in the adoption of drones for commercial and defense applications. North America region is expected to hold the largest drone battery market share. Major players in the drone battery market include Amperex Technology Limited, Skydio, Yuneec International, SolidEnergy Systems, Genspow GmbH, H3 Dynamics.
Drone Battery Market Segments
• By Component: Cell, BMS, Enclosure, Connector
• +By Battery: Fuel Cell, Lithium-Ion, Lithium-Polymer, Nickel Cadmium
• By Drone Type: Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE), High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE), Tactical, Small
• By Function: Special Purpose Drones, Passenger Drones, Inspection And Monitoring Drones, Surveying And Mapping Drones, Agriculture Drones, Cargo Air Vehicles, Other Functions
• By End-User: Commercial, Military, Government and Law Enforcement, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global drone battery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A drone battery refers to the power system of a drone that allows the drone to fly high and runs the drone’s onboard systems.
