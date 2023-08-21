iXsystems Wins Top Workplaces Award for 2023
Company Honored for Exceptional Workplace Culture and Opportunities for ImpactMARYVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iXsystems®, the company behind TrueNAS, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Knoxville Top Workplaces and the Knoxville Sentinel News. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
Every year, Knox News recognizes businesses that have demonstrated a rewarding work environment, a deep commitment to their employees, and the promotion of work-life balance. On October 8 2022, iXsystems celebrated its 20th anniversary with the opening of its new TrueNAS Innovation Center campus located at 333 E. Broadway Ave in downtown Maryville. Home to research and development, customer support, and other company functions, the company’s investments in culture and collaboration at this facility have made iXsystems an employer of choice in East Tennessee.
"We're deeply honored to receive this recognition," said Stephanie Bonnet, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at iXsystems. "We believe that our strength lies in our team's diversity, passion, and commitment. It is our priority to create a workplace where every individual feels valued, respected, and empowered, so winning the Top Workplaces Award is a testament to our collective efforts and culture."
“From 3 employees in our first Maryville office in 2016 to near triple digit numbers today, we chose East Tennessee to invest in continued growth,” said Michael Lauth, CEO, iXsystems. “This award reflects the heart and soul of iXsystems – our people, and I am grateful for their dedication to one another and our customers and for their excitement about what our future holds.”
About Energage
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
About iXsystems and TrueNAS
iX is an Open Source pioneer and the company behind TrueNAS, the world's most deployed storage software. Relied upon by millions in over 200 countries, TrueNAS is an award-winning universal data platform used by a majority of Fortune 500TM companies. The platform harnesses the power of the legendary ZFS file system to provide scale-up or scale-out unified storage with the reliability and performance demanded by virtualization, backup, and many other data-heavy workloads. As an alternative to legacy storage systems that are proprietary, restrictive, and often overpriced, TrueNAS helps organizations modernize how they store and protect data by leveraging open storage to simplify operations and drastically reduce cost.
