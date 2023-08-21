Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts Addresses Nation Ahead of First GOP Debate

Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts II Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts Being Interviewed On TV News Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts II Speaking To CEO's Of Corporate America

I’m running to better America, not entertain America. Therefore, he has opted to speak directly to the American people about the future of America.

it is the American way to share our ideas respectfully and constructively in the best interest of the United States of America.” — Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts II