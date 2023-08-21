Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts Addresses Nation Ahead of First GOP Debate
Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts II Speaking To CEO's Of Corporate America
I’m running to better America, not entertain America. Therefore, he has opted to speak directly to the American people about the future of America.
it is the American way to share our ideas respectfully and constructively in the best interest of the United States of America.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts II is set to address the nation directly on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 8pm (est). According to Roberts, “The RNC has set forth criteria for appearing on the debate stage August 23, 2023. Some of the metrics they have set forth to debate, my fellow candidates and I are either unable or unwilling to comply with. While debate zingers make for better television and tee shirts, I’m running to better America, not entertain America.” Therefore, he has opted to speak directly to the American people for a conversation about the future of America.
— Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts II
Roberts’ address will be broadcast live and streamed across several networks. The Roberts Campaign also invited all Republican candidates that have not been announced as having met the RNC debate criteria to ensure they had a platform for their voices to be heard.
Dr. Roberts states, “I want America to see the stark difference between establishment, old-school politics in Milwaukee and civil, respectful Americans running to better our nation. Americans will have a side-by-side view of the night and day difference between the worst of politics and the hope of America. We are who and what the American people cry for on a daily basis. Our voices will not to be silenced by an establishment that seeks to limit new ideas and entrants. Rather, it is the American way to share our ideas respectfully and constructively in the best interest of the United States of America.”
Media interested in covering this event may contact office@RollanRoberts.com.
About Rollan Roberts
Rollan Roberts II is an American businessman, government advisor, and 2024 Republican Candidate for President of the United States. He is married to Rebecca Lea Roberts, with whom they share one son, Rollan III (R3), born July 4, 2023, and has 2 older daughters from a previous marriage. Rollan grew up in the holler of Beaver, West Virginia and started his career at the bottom working his way through college, and eventually getting his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Liberty University and Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) from California InterContinental University. He has led small and large companies and helped underserved people start businesses around the world. He believes that entrepreneurship is the single, greatest economic engine on earth that levels the playing field and does not discriminate.
Dr. Roberts has extensive experience with good governance, infrastructure, foreign affairs, education, and diplomacy. He served with former Congress people and Ambassadors on a U.S. Delegation to South Sudan in 2021 and 2022, where he assisted with the stabilization of the transitional to a permanent government. Previously, he has served as an advisor to national governments on matters of diplomacy, national security, entrepreneurship, education, clean water, wastewater, and waste-to-energy infrastructure. As well, he addressed China's intellectual property theft and the trade war to Beijing officials directly in the Great Hall of the People in 2017. And because of Dr. Roberts’ governmental acumen, it was conferred upon him by the African diplomatic designation of His Excellency as Peace Ambassador to Nations from the International College of Peace Studies.
Dr. Roberts is a Republican who respects people and reason. He discusses issues, not labels; facts, not fantasy; and he leads with sound wisdom and truth. And now, with the help of Almighty God, he seeks to serve every American as President of the United States.
For more information about Rollan Roberts’ Presidential Campaign, go to www.rollanroberts.com.
Dr. Roberts is available for interviews.
Please email Rollan Roberts’ office at: Media@RollanRoberts.com
Terry Warren
Global Communications Now
+1 949-743-4065
terry_warrenpr@yahoo.com