CHIEF RISK OFFICER, TALHA S. KARIM, QRD® AWARDED THE CERTIFICATE IN CYBER RISK GOVERNANCE℠
As the first approved to use the Qualified Risk Director® designation in the MENA region, I'm thrilled that Talha continues his valuable learning, earning our Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, August 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ to Talha S. Karim, QRD®, and the first person in Egypt to earn this global credential.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Talha is the Chief Risk Officer and a member of the management committee for CIB Egypt, where he provides oversight of the bank's spectrum of risk-taking activities encompassing financial risks, including credit, market, liquidity, as well as other core risks such as operational, third-party, technology, security, reputation, strategic, model and social & environmental, with controls and governance established for each area. He is the first person awarded the Qualified Risk Director® designation in the MENA region and also holds the GAICD designation in corporate governance from the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Talha serves as a non-executive director on the board of the Foundation for Higher Education in Pakistan. He is also a Certified ISO 31000 Risk Manager from PECB. In his prior roles, Talha has served as the Executive Director and Head of Enterprise Risk Management for CIB Egypt and the Head of Asset & Liability Management for the same organization. He began his career as a quantitative risk management analyst for the Bank of Montreal. Talha earned his Master's of International Business, Finance from the University of San Diego and his BS in Finance from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.
"One mark of a successful executive and board member is a commitment to continuous learning, which Talha clearly demonstrates," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "As the first person to be approved to use the Qualified Risk Director® designation in the MENA region, I'm thrilled to see him continue his value-building learning and earn our Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. I look forward to his continuing positive impact on the organizations he serves."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
"I found the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance Program very well structured and highly insightful, with each module facilitated by global subject matter experts, and am looking forward to implementing some of the ideas and recommendations from the course," said Mr. Karim. "I strongly recommend this certificate to fellow senior executives and board members seeking a comprehensive program in cyber risk governance," he continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about our programs at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
About the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠