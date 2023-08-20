TBI Special Agents Investigating Possible Officer-Involved Shooting in Memphis

At the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday morning, possibly involving an officer with the Memphis Police Department.

Preliminary information indicates officers were called to an apartment in the 2500 block of Holly Hedge Drive regarding a possible domestic incident. A male believed to be involved in the incident came out of the residence armed and refused officers’ commands to put down his gun and surrender, resulting in an officer discharging his service weapon before the individual returned to the apartment. The barricade situation continued until just after 11 a.m. when the Memphis SWAT team made entry into the home without incident and discovered the man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. He has been identified as Eugene McNeal (DOB: 12/8/87). No officers were injured in the incident.

TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.