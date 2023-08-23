Waddington's September Fine Spirits & Fine Wine Auctions
Lot 357: THE HIBIKI BLENDED JAPANESE WHISKY 30 YEARS (ONE 700 ML, OWC) Hakushu Distillery. Osaka, Japan. 43% ABV / 700 ml Finish / Cask: Oak Casks, Bottle: One of 100 Notes: Extremely Rare. Ceramic Bottle. Only 100 Produced, Estimate: $20,000 - $23,000
Fall is almost here—and so is Waddington’s exciting fall auction season! September kicks off with our Fine Spirits and Fine Wine offerings.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We’re delighted to announce our Fine Wine and Fine Spirits auctions will be available for bidding from September 4 - 12, 2023. Online galleries are available now for pre-auction browsing and registration.
SEPTEMBER FINE SPIRITS AUCTION
We're pleased to offer rare and unusual Macallans, including two from the Distil Your World Series (New York and London), and The Macallan Archival Series Folio 1. Other highlights of the 441-lot auction include a large selection of Bourbons, the collectable Rare Malt Selections Series with whiskies from closed distilleries, rare Japanese whiskies such as the Hibiki Blended Japanese Whisky, 30 Years, from the Hakushu Distillery in Osaka, Japan, and two special lots of Blanton’s that showcase the name BLANTON’S on their top closures.
SEPTEMBER FINE WINE AUCTION
Featuring almost 700 lots, this auction includes First Growth Bordeaux from renowned cellars, a large array of collectable Super Tuscans, an interesting selection of first-class Vintage Champagne, many lots in original wooden cases, an extensive collection of Sauternes, Dominus in large formats, and over forty 100-point wines.
TOOLS TO HELP YOU FIND THE BOTTLES YOU'RE LOOKING FOR
Our online auctions feature vast selections of the most sought-after wines and spirits in the world. Our user-friendly bidding platform features high-quality images and easy-to-use sort features, and our Wine Finder tool allows you to search wines by region, type or cru. To help make it easier to find the vintages and cuvées you're looking for we've also created a searchable spreadsheet.
THE HIGHEST STANDARDS
All bottles in our auctions have been thoroughly vetted and inspected and our buyers can be assured that they are buying quality wines that have been stored properly and have the right provenance. We are the only auction house licenced to work under the authority of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO), and so can assure collectors that we are offering the finest wines and spirits available on the secondary market in Ontario.
SHARING OUR KNOWLEDGE
To further enhance your auction experience, we provide insightful background information which includes helpful tips on the wines and spirits you love. This month, we’ve taken a dive into Scotland’s six whisky regions. Browse our ever-growing archive of news stories to find out more about everything from Collecting Macallan Whisky, to Super Tuscans and California Cult Wines, to the most widely consumed spirit in the world, Moutai.
ABOUT THE AUCTIONS
The Fine Spirits and Fine Wine auctions are offered online on our auction platform, which is also available on your mobile device.
Both auctions open for bidding Monday, September 4 at 9 am ET.
The Fine Spirits auction starts to close Tuesday, September 12 at 4 pm ET.
The Fine Wine auction starts to close Tuesday, September 12 at 6 pm ET.
You must be registered to bid in these auctions. Visit www.waddingtons.ca for further information.
ABOUT WADDINGTON'S
Waddington’s is Canada’s Auction & Appraisal Company, providing expert advice to Canadian and international clients for over 173 years.
In addition to our core departments, which include Asian, Canadian, International, First Nations and Inuit Art, Decorative Arts and Design, Fine Jewellery, and Fine Wine and Spirits – Waddington's is also renowned for our ability to find or create markets for unique collections and estates such as the contents of Maple Leaf Gardens, the FXSmith Studio Collection, Charles Bronfman's Claridge Collection, the Estate of Richard LaPrairie, and many others.
Waddington’s also assists major corporations and public institutions across Canada to understand the value of their corporate collections and assist with managing or downsizing their collection assets. This month we are proud to offer Canadian Art from an Important Corporate Collection.
Our team of experienced specialists looks forward to assisting you with virtually everything you may want to sell, buy or have appraised, whether a single item, an estate or corporate collection.
