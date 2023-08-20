PHILIPPINES, August 20 - Press Release

August 20, 2023 Gatchalian: Developing RE critical to lower power costs, ensure sufficient supply Senator Win Gatchalian is pushing for the development of more renewable energy (RE) projects in the country to help bring down power costs and ensure sufficiency of energy supply. He noted that based on data from the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), renewable energy plants provide the cheapest generation cost when compared to coal-fired and gas-fired power plants. Data showed that in the month of July, coal plants had the highest generation cost at an average P8.0978 per kilowatt hour (kWh) while gas-fired power plants had an average generation cost of P5.6636 per kWh and RE power plants had an average generation cost of only P4.7052 per kWh. The same data also showed that RE plants only contributed 7.69% of the total power purchased by Meralco last month. "The data clearly shows that the development of renewable energy would provide the most benefit for our consumers as it entails the lowest generation cost," Gatchalian said. He had earlier filed Senate Bill No.157 or the Energy Transition Act, which provides for the creation of an Energy Transition Plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and remove dependence on imported fuel. Gatchalian, however, said the energy transition would require diversification of the country's current energy sources. He also filed Senate Bill 485, An Act Enhancing The Implementation Of The Net-Metering Program, Amending For The Purpose Republic Act 9513, or The Renewable Act Of 2008. This proposed legislation, designed to foster increased investments in the renewable energy sector, seeks to remove the 100-kilowatt (kW) ceiling on generation facilities that can participate in the net metering program. Authorized under existing laws, net metering allows participants with their own REfacilities to feed power back into the grid and have their contribution to the common pool of power deducted from their consumption. Gatchalian also expressed hope that investors would take advantage of a recent circular issued by the Department of Energy (DOE) that removes limitations on foreign ownership of RE projects. The circular effectively allows foreign nationals and foreign-owned entities to explore, develop, and use RE resources such as solar, wind, biomass, ocean, and tidal energy. Gatchalian: Isulong ang RE para mapababa ang gastos sa kuryente, matiyak ang sapat na supply Itinutulak ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagsulong ng mas maraming renewable energy (RE) projects sa bansa upang makatulong na mapababa ang halaga ng kuryente at matiyak ang sapat na suplay. Binanggit niya na batay sa datos mula sa Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), ang renewable energy plants ay nagbibigay ng pinakamurang generation cost kung ihahambing sa coal-fired at gas-fired power plants. Ipinakita ng datos na noong buwan ng Hulyo, ang mga coal plant ang may pinakamataas na average generation cost na nasa P8.0978 per kilowatt hour (kWh) habang ang gas-fired power plants ay may average generation cost na P5.6636 per kWh at P4.7052 lamang kada kWh ang average generation cost ng RE power plants. Ipinakita rin ng parehong datos na ang REplants ay nag-ambag lamang ng 7.69% ng kabuuang kuryente na binili ng Meralco noong nakaraang buwan. "Malinaw na ipinapakita ng datos ang benepisyo ng renewable energy para sa ating mga kababayan dahil ito ang may pinakamababang generation cost," sabi ni Gatchalian. Nauna na niyang inihain ang Senate Bill No.157 o ang Energy Transition Act, na nagtatakda para sa paglikha ng isang Energy Transition Plan upang makamit ang net zero emissions pagdating ng 2050 at alisin ang pagdepende ng bansa sa imported na langis. Sinabi ni Gatchalian na habang nasa 'energy transition' ang bansa ay kailangang maghanap ng iba't ibang mapagkukunan ng suplay ng enerhiya. Si Gatchalian ay naghain ng Senate Bill 485, An Act Enhancing The Implementation Of The Net-Metering Program, Amending For The Purpose Republic Act 9513, o The Renewable Act Of 2008. Ang panukalang batas na ito, na dinisenyo upang pasiglahin ang pamumuhunan sa sektor ng renewable energy, ay naglalayong alisin ang 100-kilowatt (kW) na limitasyon sa generation facilities na lalahok sa net metering program. Sa ilalim ng mga umiiral na batas, ang net metering ay nagbibigay-daan sa mga mayroong RE facility na maglagay ng kuryente sa grid bilang kontribusyon nila sa tinatawag na common pool of power na ibabawas mula sa kanilang pagkonsumo. Samantala, kamakailan lang ay naglabas ng isang circular ang Department of Energy (DOE) na nag-aalis ng mga limitasyon sa pagmamay-ari ng mga dayuhan ng REprojects. Ang circular ay nagbibigay-daan sa mga dayuhang mamumuhunan na gumalugad, bumuo, at gumamit ng RE resources gaya ng solar, wind, biomass, ocean, at tidal energy.