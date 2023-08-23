Unveiling Ancient Wisdom in Today's Chaos with Joshua S Krug
Joshua Krug discusses his Jewish roots, challenges in diverse Jewish education, and future community-building vision.
The fifth episode of the popular podcast "Non-Profit Stories: Inspiring Tales from Silicon Valley" is set to be released today. The episode delves deep into ‘Jewish Education and Belonging.’ It features an enlightening conversation with Josh Krug, an educator and community builder who shares his journey and experiences in the non-profit sector.
In this episode, Krug discusses his upbringing in a Jewish setting in Los Angeles, California, and how it shaped his life and career choices. He shares a life-changing story about a student who opened up about his struggles, leading Krug to reflect on his role as an educator and the importance of creating a nurturing and inclusive environment for all students.
Krug also talks about the challenges in his work, particularly in cultivating a sense of belonging across diverse groups. He emphasizes the importance of listening and learning from every individual to foster a sense of community and belonging.
The episode also delves into Krug's vision for the next three to five years. He plans to build communities by running retreats in various locations, including New York, Silicon Valley, LA, and Israel. He also intends to convene online and in-person text study sessions and create platforms for people to meet and learn from movers and shakers in various fields.
