Poe: LRT-1 terminal to be renamed FPJ Station

LRT-1 terminal to be renamed FPJ Station

The LRT-1 Roosevelt Station in Quezon City will now be called FPJ Station starting Sunday (August 20, 2023).

Sen. Grace Poe, former Senate President Tito Sotto III and Senator Lito Lapid will lead the ceremony renaming the station.

The event will also unveil a new marker bearing the name of the late National Artist Fernando Poe Jr. who will turn 84 on August 20.

"I hope people remember FPJ whenever they board this train. Public service has always been in FPJ's heart. Giving commuters a safe and comfortable ride is a way of keeping his legacy alive," Poe said.

"Magandang regalo kay FPJ at sa kanyang mga taga-suporta ang pagkakaroon ng isang FPJ Station," Poe added.

The change in name is in line with Republic Act No. 11608 which renamed Roosevelt Avenue in the first legislative district of Quezon City to FPJ Avenue.

The law was authored by Lapid and sponsored by Sotto.

Joining the ceremony are Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, Light Rail Management Corporation president and CEO Juan Alfonso and other officials of the company.

The event will also showcase a pop-up exhibit featuring FPJ, who was declared a National Artist in 2012.

The late actor, the father of the senator, was hailed as the King of Philippine Movies as he starred in about 300 films in his 46 years of acting career.

Poe had said the law had given her father's works and legacy a sense of place in the nation's history.