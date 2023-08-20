Submit Release
News Search

There were 121 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,357 in the last 365 days.

Poe: LRT-1 terminal to be renamed FPJ Station

PHILIPPINES, August 20 - Press Release
August 19, 2023

LRT-1 terminal to be renamed FPJ Station

The LRT-1 Roosevelt Station in Quezon City will now be called FPJ Station starting Sunday (August 20, 2023).

Sen. Grace Poe, former Senate President Tito Sotto III and Senator Lito Lapid will lead the ceremony renaming the station.

The event will also unveil a new marker bearing the name of the late National Artist Fernando Poe Jr. who will turn 84 on August 20.

"I hope people remember FPJ whenever they board this train. Public service has always been in FPJ's heart. Giving commuters a safe and comfortable ride is a way of keeping his legacy alive," Poe said.

"Magandang regalo kay FPJ at sa kanyang mga taga-suporta ang pagkakaroon ng isang FPJ Station," Poe added.

The change in name is in line with Republic Act No. 11608 which renamed Roosevelt Avenue in the first legislative district of Quezon City to FPJ Avenue.

The law was authored by Lapid and sponsored by Sotto.

Joining the ceremony are Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, Light Rail Management Corporation president and CEO Juan Alfonso and other officials of the company.

The event will also showcase a pop-up exhibit featuring FPJ, who was declared a National Artist in 2012.

The late actor, the father of the senator, was hailed as the King of Philippine Movies as he starred in about 300 films in his 46 years of acting career.

Poe had said the law had given her father's works and legacy a sense of place in the nation's history.

You just read:

Poe: LRT-1 terminal to be renamed FPJ Station

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more