Professor David Dilley's Startling Evidence That A New And Very Dangerous Climate Change Cycle Is Now Beginning

Antarctic and High Arctic Record Cold – Pacific Ocean Entering Cool Phase in 2024 – El Nino Similar to Those Before 1981

Yes, Global Warming is real. But is this erratic weather all caused by human activity, or- is it now being exacerbated in conjunction with a more dangerous climate change cycle coming into play?” — Professor David Dilley

OCALA , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The changing climate around the world during the course of the past 20 years is without a doubt caused by the current Global Warming Cycle. This is - and has been a major topic of conversation and concern in the realms of the media and Political Science. Yes, Global Warming is real, and we are seeing erratic and unusual weather around the world. But is this erratic weather all caused by human activity, or- is it now being exacerbated in conjunction with a more dangerous climate change cycle coming into play?Professor David Dilley’s two Podcast Interviews bring together startling evidence that a new and very dangerous climate change cycle is now beginning. The podcasts are not snippets from political science research, but instead - brings together multi-science research and aspects from peer reviewed research papers published in journals, current atmospheric and oceanic observations – and strong interactions that are taking place and causing changes in the oceans and atmosphere.The two Podcast Interviews with Professor Dilley provide the whole picture concerning the cause of global warming - and what is in store during a very dangerous climate cycle that earth is now entering. The interviews are available free via Tom Nelson YouTube Podcasts #64 and #97, and (without commercials) on GWO’s two web sites www.GlobalWeatherCycles.com and www.GlobalWeatherOscillations.com/climate-change-videos-and-presentations Professor David Dilley is a Meteorologist-Climatologist-Paleo climatologist and a former NOAA National Weather Service Meteorologist. Professor Dilley is the founder of Global Weather Oscillations (GWO), a company heavily involved in research and development of technology for prediction of natural climate and weather cycles. As the senior research scientist and forecaster for GWO, Professor David Dilley developed ClimatePulse Technology and has 54 years of experience ranging from - the United States Air Force to NOAA National Weather Service and GWO.

#64 David Dilley: "Finally, Proof - Rise in Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide is Mostly Natural”