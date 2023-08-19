Food Lion Recalls Food Lion Mixed Vegetables and Super Sweet Corn

SALISBURY, N.C., Aug. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion is notifying customers of a recall of Food Lion Mixed Vegetables and Food Lion Super Sweet Cut Corn. These items are being recalled due to possible Listeria Monocytogenes contamination. This recall affects only the products listed below.



Food Lion Mixed Vegetables

16 ounce

UPC 0003582600509

Customers may have purchased these products between Jan. 19, 2023, and Aug. 19, 2023.

Food Lion Super Sweet Cut Corn

16 ounce

UPC 0003582607985

Customers may have purchased these products between Nov. 7, 2022, and Aug. 19, 2023.

Customers who purchased the affected product should not consume it and may return it to their local Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price in accordance with Food Lion’s “Double Your Money Back Guarantee.”

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 22 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.