Preserve the Planet, One Acre at a Time with ReWorld

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- " Non-Profit Stories " Podcast Episode Featuring Prudhvi Dharmana, CEO of Reworld , Launches on 08/16/2023"Non-Profit Stories, Inspiring Tales from Silicon Valley" is excited to announce the release of its latest podcast episode featuring Prudhvi Dharmana, the CEO of Reworld. The episode "Preserve the Planet, One Acre at a Time" delves into the innovative technology platform created by Reworld to improve biodiversity hotspots worldwide.In this episode, Dharmana discusses the inspiration behind Reworld and its mission to provide much-needed funding to local non-profit organizations that protect the planet. The platform allows users to select acres of forest on a map and preserve them for the next 20 years. By utilizing a unique economic model based on carbon credits, non-profits can reforest the land and sell the credits to maintain the forest for the long term.Since its launch in November 2021, Reworld has achieved significant milestones. The organization has garnered endorsements from renowned primatologist Jane Goodall and partnered with Proyecto TT, a non-profit in Colombia dedicated to protecting endangered species. Through their collaboration, Reworld has raised $350,000 in six months to expand Proyecto TT's conservation efforts.The impact of Reworld.eco's work is measurable and impressive. The organization plans to plant over 400,000 trees, protect more than 600 species, sustain local communities of 125 people for five years, and remove over 150,000 tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.However, Reworld faces challenges, including a tight deadline to acquire the Santa Helena property in Colombia, which requires $1 million in funding. With only four months remaining, the organization seeks donations and grants to bridge the $300,000 gap."We are thrilled to have Prudhvi Dharmana, the visionary CEO of Reworld, as our guest on 'Non-Profit Stories,'" said the podcast host 'Sharad Gupta.' "His dedication to preserving our planet and innovative approach to funding non-profits is truly inspiring. We hope this episode will raise awareness and support for Reworld's important work."The episode featuring Prudhvi Dharmana can be found on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.For more information about Reworld and to contribute to their fundraising efforts, please visit www.reworld.eco 'Non-Profit Stories: Inspiring Tales from Silicon Valley' podcast is proudly sponsored by ' TradeMyHome.com powered by Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty'

