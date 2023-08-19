Global Scaffold Material Market Size and Share Revenue Projected to Achieve 5.24% CAGR, Surpassing USD 79.84 Billion by 2030

[219 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, Global Scaffold Material Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 53.12 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 79.84 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 5.24% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Direct Scaffold Supply LP, Scaffoldmart, Ceco Concrete Construction LLC, Atlantic Pacific Equipment Inc., Northern California Scaffold, Altrad, AT-PAC, Rizhao Fenghua, BrandSafway, Safway Group Holding LLC, Direct Scaffold Supply LP, Youying Group, PERI GmbH, Layher Inc., Waco Kwikform Limited, B&B Pipe and Industrial Tools, ADTO Group, MJ-GerÃƒÂ¼st, Entrepose Echafaudages, Scaffolding Today Inc., Sunshine Enterprise, Commercial Scaffolding Sales INC, C J SCAFFOLD SERVICE INC., etc.

New York, NY, Aug. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Scaffold Material Market By Type (Supported Scaffolding, Rolling Scaffolding, And Suspended Scaffolding), By Application (Construction, Cultural Use, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Scaffold Material Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 53.12 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 79.84 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.24% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Scaffold Material? How big is the Scaffold Material Industry?

Scaffold Material Report Coverage & Overview:

Scaffolding constitutes a temporary framework constructed using materials like metal poles and wooden planks. It serves the purpose of assisting workers, inspectors, and cleaners who operate at elevated heights on construction sites. This versatile structure finds wide-ranging utility in construction and refurbishment endeavors. Scaffold materials are predominantly composed of steel or timber and hold a significant role in the maintenance of structures, bridges, and various other man-made constructions. Beyond this, these materials also play a pivotal role in crafting concert stages, exhibition stands, artistic projects, formwork, grandstand enclosures, ski ramps, and half pipes.

Global Scaffold Material Market: Growth Dynamics

Favorable attributes such as robustness and cost-efficiency are poised to shape worldwide market trends.

The scaffold material market is witnessing substantial growth driven by a range of advantageous features including easy availability, heightened strength, improved safety measures, and economical viability. The widespread utilization of these materials in construction endeavors is positioned as a primary catalyst for the market's global expansion. Notably, the eco-friendly nature of steel scaffold materials is expected to foster a surge in global market demand. Moreover, scaffolding plays a pivotal role in mitigating risks for workers engaged in tasks at elevated heights, ensuring the secure completion of construction projects while minimizing accidents.

In addition, the introduction of novel products is projected to bolster companies' revenue streams and significantly contribute to the overall profitability of the global market in the upcoming years. A case in point is Alimak Group, a prominent provider of rack & pinion vertical access solutions for both permanent and temporary installations. In collaboration with PERI Group, the largest manufacturer of scaffolding tools and formwork, Alimak Group unveiled a novel scaffolding transportation system named Alimak STS 300 in November 2021. This strategic initiative not only expands Alimak's product portfolio but also holds the potential to make a substantial impact on the global market's dimensions.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 53.12 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 79.84 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.24% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Scaffold Material Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global scaffold material market is sectored into type, application, and region.

In type terms, The supported scaffolding, rolling scaffolding, and suspended scaffolding submarkets each constitute a distinct section of the worldwide scaffold material market. In addition to this, it is anticipated that the sector of supported scaffolding, which amassed about 51% of the global market share in 2022, will record the highest increases in the years to come. The ability of the business to keep correct stability of components in the construction industry under varying workloads may be credited with the growth that the business is projected to have in the years to come. In addition, there are no expenditures associated with its upkeep, which paves the door for an enormous market for the product.

Based on the application, The global scaffolding materials market can be divided into the construction sector, the cultural usage sector, and other areas. In addition to this, it is anticipated that the construction sector, which made a sizeable contribution to the overall market share of the industry in 2022, will come to dominate the market on a global level in the years to come. It is possible that a prominent need for scaffold materials in offering fixtures in the many types of construction activities across the world is the cause of the segmental expansion that occurred over the course of the evaluation timeline. In addition to this, the materials used for scaffolding serve an important role in the construction process by providing a framework that is used to support other materials, such as metal, concrete, glass, and wood.



The global Scaffold Material market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Supported Scaffolding

Rolling Scaffolding

Suspended Scaffolding

By Application

Construction

Cultural Use

Others

Browse the full “Scaffold Material Market By Type (Supported Scaffolding, Rolling Scaffolding, And Suspended Scaffolding), By Application (Construction, Cultural Use, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/scaffold-material-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Scaffold Material market include -

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global scaffold material market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 5.24% over the forecast timespan (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global scaffold material market size was evaluated at nearly $53.12 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $79.84 billion by 2030.

The global scaffold material market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to easy product availability, high strength, enhanced safety, and cost-efficiency.

In terms of type, the supported scaffolding segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the analysis period.

On the basis of application, the construction segment is predicted to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the European scaffold material market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

The market report is an indispensable guide on growth factors, challenges, restraints, and opportunities in the global market space.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Scaffold Material industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Scaffold Material Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Scaffold Material Industry?

What segments does the Scaffold Material Market cover?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region commands a substantial portion of the global market throughout the analytical timeframe.

Anticipated to retain its dominant stance, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to maintain a significant share of the global market revenue from 2023 to 2030. This projection is underpinned by the fact that the region accounted for more than 59% of the global scaffold material market share in 2022. The momentum in the market across this timeline can be attributed to the increasing adoption of scaffold materials in construction and infrastructure sectors , particularly in densely populated countries like China and India. Moreover, the expanding utilization of these materials in various applications, including commercial and residential construction, bridge construction, and airport development, will further enrich the prevailing regional market trends.

Additionally, the scaffold material industry in Europe is poised to exhibit the swiftest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the projected period. The pivotal growth catalysts in this region stem from the presence of major product manufacturers in countries such as Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. This robust foundation is complemented by an upsurge in the deployment of scaffold materials in diverse construction activities, coupled with a substantial demand for renovating antiquated structures and artifacts throughout the region. Consequently, these factors collectively contribute to the expansion and fortification of the scaffold material industry in Europe.

The scaffold material industry report encapsulates not only geographical insights but also an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape. It delves into aspects like cash flow analysis, profit ratio analysis, market basket analysis, market attractiveness analysis, PESTEL analysis, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five force analysis, and value chain analysis. Furthermore, the report explores the investor and stakeholder landscape, furnishing valuable insights to aid companies in making well-informed, data-driven decisions.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Scaffold Material Market: Prospects

Increased research investments to introduce novel products can unlock uncharted avenues for market growth.

The utilization of steel, wood, and aluminum scaffolds is widely favored in construction projects due to their robustness and premium quality. This trend presents fresh opportunities for the global scaffold material market to expand its reach. Moreover, augmented financial backing dedicated to the creation of innovative products will play a significant role in steering the global market's expansion trajectory.

