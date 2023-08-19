NFTBOOKS Introduces Community Free Library, Fostering Global Literary Exchange

NFTBOOKS is welcoming writers worldwide as it opens its digital library.

BANKSTOWN, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, August 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NFTBOOKS, an education company on a mission to bring intellectual knowledge to everyone, is proud to announce the launch of its Community Free Library. The library reflects NFTBOOKS' dedication to nurturing a diverse community of authors, readers, and knowledge enthusiasts across the globe.

Since its inception in 2021, NFTBOOKS has pioneered a unique approach to book publishing, integrating blockchain technology. Every book within the NFTBOOKS realm is safeguarded as an NFT (Non-Fungible Token), with each transaction meticulously managed by automated smart contracts. This not only streamlines the publishing process but also ensures a secure environment for authors, readers, and translators alike.

The Community Free Library is more than a repository; it's a dynamic platform inviting authors from diverse corners of the world to share their creations in various languages. From seasoned authors to emerging talents, this space encourages literary contributions that transcend borders and languages.

"NFTBOOKS acknowledges that the true strength of knowledge lies not only in superior products but also in making them accessible to the community,” said Chau Nguyen, Co-Founder of NFTBOOKS. “This commitment drives us to establish a space where all learners can easily access knowledge."

In the spirit of collaboration, NFTBOOKS opens its doors not just as a reading platform, but as a haven for those dedicated to spreading knowledge. Universities, educational organizations, and enthusiasts are encouraged to establish libraries on NFTBOOKS, fostering an enriching hub of culture and learning.

Allan Nguyen, Executive Advisor of NFTBOOKS, added, "At NFTBOOKS, we derive pride not solely from being part of the book lover community, but also from igniting the flame of knowledge. Each endeavor we embark upon carries a noble mission: to facilitate access to knowledge, cultivate a passion for reading, and cultivate a world where knowledge flourishes."

To learn more about NFTBOOKS or to access the Community Free Library, visit https://nftbooks.info/.

About NFTBOOKS

NFTBOOKS is a pioneering force in the convergence of technology and literature, reshaping the landscape of book publishing and sharing. Through its Community Free Library, NFTBOOKS offers a global platform that celebrates diverse languages, cultures, and the enduring power of human knowledge.