Blender Bites Launches into Walmart USA

Products to Launch in approximately 1,600 stores Across the Nation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Ltd. (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3DMEJ), a multi award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, frozen functional beverages, is thrilled to announce its US subsidiary, Blender Bites US Ltd., is launching at Walmart USA (“Walmart”), with product now ready to ship to approximately 1,600 Walmart locations across the U.S. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the Company, catapulting the Blender Bites’ brand and placing it firmly on the map as a strong player in the frozen beverage category.



Blender Bites’ 1-Step Smoothies are a frozen innovation made to simplify the smoothie process, and are made with organic fruits, greens and functional ingredients such as probiotics and immune supporting vitamins and minerals. They are certified organic, gluten free, dairy free, soy free and contain no added sugars. Blender Bites’ 1-Step Frappes are a healthier take on the traditional Frappuccino™ and contain 50% less sugar, calories and carbohydrates. They are also dairy free, gluten free, and contain functional ingredients such as adaptogenic mushrooms and collagen. Both items can be made with the use of a blender or a shaker cup offering customers a convenient option to enjoy at home or on the go.

Walmart will carry three of Blender Bites’ 1-Step Smoothie SKUs including top sellers Liquid Sunshine™ with a good source of mood boosting Vitamin D, Daily Defen-C™ with immune supporting probiotics, and Power Berry™ with 7 organic greens and a good source of energizing B vitamins. Walmart has also listed two of the Company’s 1-Step Frappes including Mindful Mocha™ with cognitive supporting lion’s mane mushroom and Caramel Collagen™ with skin, hair and joint supporting collagen.

With this launch, Blender Bites has transitioned from a thriving Canadian startup to a prominent household brand across North America. The Company’s unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and consumer satisfaction has been instrumental in launching at Walmart. As a female-founded and led company, Blender Bites takes pride in collaborating with Walmart.

Julianne Hough, the esteemed celebrity advocate for Blender Bites, has been instrumental in creating a seamless marketing push that perfectly aligns with this launch. The Company has been working with Walmart USA over the past 18 months to ensure that every aspect of the business is meticulously prepared for this major launch.

“We are thrilled to bring Blender Bites to Walmart’s vast network of stores across the U.S.,” says Chelsie Hodge, Blender Bites CEO and Founder. “Walmart has shown incredible support of a diversity founded brand and has shown true collaboration over the past 18 months. This opportunity is by far the most significant in our Company’s history, and it represents a transformative step towards our goal of becoming a household name in the frozen food and beverage category.”

The Blender Bites team has spared no effort in scaling every aspect of the business to ensure a smooth and successful launch in collaboration with Walmart USA. Customers can expect to find Blender Bites’ products on Walmart shelves in the US starting from August 21st, 2023, as well as on walmart.com.

ABOUT BLENDER BITES

Blender Bites is a multi award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, frozen functional food and beverages. Blender Bites products are made with organic ingredients, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and first launched to market in Western Canada in 2017 with a pre-portioned 1-Step Smoothie product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are now distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 1000 stores, including Walmart, Sobeys, Loblaws, Safeway, Save on Foods, Real Canadian Superstore, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA, and Thrifty’s.

