PreIPO® Addresses Recent Media Coverage on Bloomberg: Clarification on Key Points

PreIPO® Boca Raton Headquarters Entrance

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of a recent Bloomberg article, PreIPO® is addressing and clarifying certain points that have been brought to the public's attention.

"We've always operated with transparency and integrity. Recent narratives have highlighted an individual's association with our company and their professional qualifications. It's essential to note that we, in good faith, provided opportunities for this individual to address and rectify the situation," CEO of PreIPO® David Grzan said.

The lapse with the SEC concerning a specific Form D's expiration is a matter PreIPO® is actively addressing. "This was an unfortunate oversight, further compounded by the unfortunate passing of our former Chairman in 2022. We're diligently working to rectify this and ensure all regulatory standards are met," David Grzan added. PreIPO has said they will fully cooperate with all relevant authorities while defending their shareholders, stakeholders, and brand.

Mr. Grzan, CEO of PreIPO®, expressed, "Our commitment to our mission and to our stakeholders has never wavered, even in the face of challenging narratives. Our upcoming AI-Powered Fintech Platform, slated for an early 2024 launch, is a testament to our dedication to innovation and progress in the fintech landscape."

He further stated, "At PreIPO®, we're not just building a company; we're shaping the future of fintech. We value the trust our community places in us and are steadfast in our journey towards achieving our vision."

Concluding, David Grzan exuded, "We believe in open dialogue and are always available to address any concerns or queries."