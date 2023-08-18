Submit Release
News Search

There were 881 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,296 in the last 365 days.

ACC Statement on EPA Proposed Significant New Use Rules

WASHINGTON (Aug. 18, 2023) - The American Chemistry Council’s Plastics Division submitted comments to EPA regarding its proposing significant new use rules (SNURs) under the Toxic Substances Control Act. The following is a statement from Lee Salamone, Senior Director, Plastics Division of ACC:  

“Pyrolysis-based advanced recycling is a critical part of the solution to a circular plastics economy. As written, the SNUR proposal would create an unworkable impediment that could hinder the advancement of innovative technologies to increase this circularity. ACC and our members remain eager to inform the EPA and other decision-makers about advanced recycling and clarify misconceptions being spread by its opponents and foster a more constructive path forward for this important manufacturing process.  

“Progress towards a circular economy can only be achieved with smart, cohesive approaches that avoid inconsistent and conflicting approaches by regulators. To put it plainly, pyrolysis is not incineration. But it makes no sense and is counterproductive for one EPA office to explore the regulation of pyrolysis as incineration of solid waste while another office, EPA’s Office of Pollution Prevention and Toxics, considers pyrolysis to be chemical manufacturing under TSCA.  

“Across its offices and programs, as multiple statutory programs and regulations are implemented, it is imperative that EPA have a consistent, cohesive approach to the materials and processes to be regulated. Anything less will add regulatory burden, cost and delays, and impede progress to a circular economy. EPA offices must find a path forward expeditiously to remove impediments and begin working together to achieve the Administration’s plastic pollution prevention policy goals.” 

You just read:

ACC Statement on EPA Proposed Significant New Use Rules

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more