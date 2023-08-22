Submit Release
iLeasePro Completes SOC 1 Type 1 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Data Security and Compliance

iLeasePro completes SOC 1 Type 1 certification attesting to its high standards in data security, internal controls, and compliance.

Achieving the SOC 1 Type 1 certification highlights our dedication to data security. It stands as a testament to our robust internal controls and our pledge to protect our clients' lease data.”
— John Meedzan, CEO of iLeasePro
BEVERLY, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iLeasePro, a premier ASC 842 lease accounting and management solution provider for mid-size and small companies, proudly announces its achievement of the SOC 1 Type 1 certification. Endorsed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), this certification attests to iLeasePro's high standards in data security, internal controls, and compliance.

The SOC 1 Type 1 certification evaluates the design and implementation of a company's controls at a specific point in time. iLeasePro's successful certification, after a rigorous evaluation of its control environment and IT controls, emphasizes its commitment to client data security within the lease management sector.

John Meedzan, CEO of iLeasePro, remarked, "Achieving the SOC 1 Type 1 certification highlights our dedication to data security. It stands as a testament to our robust internal controls and our pledge to protect our clients' lease data."

This accomplishment reinforces iLeasePro as a trusted name in lease accounting, guaranteeing clients the protection of their sensitive lease data while adhering to top industry standards. iLeasePro is also on track for the SOC 1 Type 2 certification, further solidifying its dedication to top-tier data security standards.

About iLeasePro
iLeasePro is a leading provider of comprehensive ASC 842 lease accounting and lease management solutions for small to mid-sized businesses. Designed to streamline and simplify lease accounting and lease administration, iLeasePro offers a suite of powerful tools that empower organizations to manage their lease portfolios efficiently. With a focus on innovation, data security, and compliance, iLeasePro delivers cutting-edge solutions that drive operational excellence in lease management.

For more details on iLeasePro's SOC 1 certification or iLeasePro, their ASC 842 lease accounting solution, please visit https://ileasepro.com/.

John Meedzan
iLease Management LLC
+1 978-853-6335
iLeasePro ASC 842 Lease Accounting Overview and Product Video Tour

