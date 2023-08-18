Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit In Marshall

TEXAS, August 18 - August 18, 2023 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit will be held in Marshall on Thursday, August 24. The Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs reach new heights by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.



"Named the Best State for Business for a record 19 years in a row, there is no better place to start and grow a small business than Texas," said Governor Abbott. "Our economic success would not be possible without the many hardworking small business owners across the state who contribute so much to their communities. Through my Small Business Summits, we are providing the tools and resources needed for both current and aspiring entrepreneurs to succeed. Texas will continue to invest in small business owners across the state as we build a brighter economic future for all Texans."



The Governor’s Small Business Summit – Marshall provides Texas small business owners and entrepreneurs key insight on critical business topics and the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics. The event will be co-hosted by the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office, the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, and the Texas Workforce Commission.



Governor’s Small Business Summit ─ Marshall

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Marshall Convention Center

2501 E. End Blvd. South

Marshall, TX 78503



Panel Topics:

• Access to Finance & Funding

• Small Business and Entrepreneurship 101

• Workforce Development



Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, lunch, and complimentary headshots.



For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/business/event/the-governors-small-business-summit-marshall



Upcoming dates for the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summits:

Horizon City – September 7

Fredericksburg – September 21

Beaumont – October 5

San Angelo – October 19

San Antonio – November 9



The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism and Office of Small Business Assistance also offer the Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal providing on-demand and customized business resources: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-portal