Blue Future Conference 2023 to Gather Marine Economy Entrepreneurs, Policymakers and Investors in Plymouth, Oct. 16-17

Presented by The Plymouth Foundation, Blue2 will explore advancements in marine tech, aquaculture, workforce development, climate resiliency and public policy.

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Economic development nonprofit The Plymouth Foundation, today announced the Blue Future Conference 2023 will return to Plymouth, Massachusetts, Oct. 16-17, with a program designed to gather leaders and innovators from across the region’s marine economy. This year’s program will feature international collaborators.

The second-annual Blue Future Conference will go “sea-deep in innovation,” exploring advancements and opportunities in marine tech, aquaculture, workforce development, climate resiliency and public policy. The conference is designed to inform and entertain. Participants will be connected with industry leaders and peers from across the region and Atlantic to test their ideas and build new markets.

“Plymouth is quickly becoming a leader in the Commonwealth’s blue economy,” said Stephen Cole, executive director of The Plymouth Foundation. “With aquaculture, robotics, R&D, and AI at our shores, Plymouth’s 37 miles of coastline is ideal for growing this sector. Our region supports the entrepreneurs, policymakers and investors who want to solve problems and create jobs.”

Blue2 Program Highlights

The program for the Blue Future Conference features keynotes, general session presentations, panels, and sessions on education and workforce development.

Industry leaders and policymakers from Donegall, Ireland and Plymouth, U.K. will present on aquaculture and marine tech. Featured content will include kelp and a technology focused “Smart Sound.”

Day 1 concludes with a special “Ugly Fish Networking Event” at Cork + Table. America’s Hometown Celebrity Chef will prepare delicious food using ingredients that are conventionally “ugly” – like snapper, skate and kelp. The plants and animals included on the menu will be locally sourced, abundantly available, healthy and inexpensive.

On Day 2, following lunch at Plymouth’s waterfront, attendees will experience a special harborside session with a demonstration of marine AI and robotics.

Who Should Attend Blue2

• Owners/employees of traditional marine businesses

• Owners/employees/investors of Marine Tech businesses

• Local and State officials interested in advancing Marine Economy in their areas

• High School Teachers and Students interested in entering the Blue Workforce

• Colleges interested in promoting their technology, engineering and other adjacent skills to this industry and future students

• College Professors and Students who want to learn more about opportunities in Marine businesses

• Lenders who want to know more about supporting the Marine Economy

• Anyone interested in our Marine Economy and its future

Back to the Blue Future with Thoreau

The Blue Future Conference embraces Plymouth’s historic side with a logo that pays homage to Plymouth’s original sea serpent myth. In 1857, Henry David Thoreau spent time in Plymouth, during which he chronicled sightings of the serpent, which was described as a “monster, with a head somewhat like a horse’s, raised some six feet above the water, and his body the size of a cask trailing behind.” Sightings of the Blue2 mascot, nicknamed Thoreau, are expected to increase in the lead up to the conference.

For more details on Blue Future Conference 2023, including sponsorship opportunities and registration, visit https://bit.ly/BlueFuture2023.

About the Plymouth Foundation

The Plymouth Foundation is a private non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing quality of life in the Plymouth, Massachusetts region through smart economic growth. The Foundation actively supports government and private-sector initiatives to attract, retain, and strengthen employment opportunities and increase the community’s commercial and industrial tax base.

Visit https://www.plymouth-ma.biz/ to learn more.