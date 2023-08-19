(Video) The Iranian Regime's Intimidation Strategies Powerless Against Determined MEK Resistance Units

(MEK) in an article wrote that ahead of the anniversary of Iran’s nationwide uprising that began in Sep. 2022, the regime has been on a campaign of repression to cause fear among the public, including an increase in executions and the arrest of dissidents. The regime has resorted to a lengthy campaign to cause fear among anyone who tries to approach the PMOI. This includes an incessant stream of fake news about the MEK members abroad and a recent summons by the regime’s judiciary to prosecute 107 MEK member. Ali Moezzi, 70, had been arrested in October 2022 and kept in Evin prison without a warrant. On August 6, he was forcibly brought before the criminal judge Salavati, known as “the judge of executions,” where he was given the charge of supporting the MEK. The failure of the regime’s efforts can be seen in the growing activities of the MEK Resistance Units. A network of activists who support the PMOI Resistance Units carried out activities in different cities, to continue protests to overthrow the regime. In Karaj, a Resistance Unit member held a placard that read, “The army of the unemployed and the hungry will not sit back and won’t surrender.” Another Resistance Unit member held a placard that read, “Our path is revolution, regime change is our only message.”

In the past week, Resistance Units carried out activities in different cities, reiterating their determination to continue protests to overthrow the regime.

In Tehran, Resistance Units members installed posters with quotes from Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and the National Council of Resistance of Iran – (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi.” — MEK

PARIS, FRANCE, August 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The official website of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) in an article wrote that ahead of the anniversary of Iran’s nationwide uprising that began in September 2022, the regime has been on a campaign of repression to cause fear among the public, including an increase in executions and the arrest of dissidents.The regime is especially focused on targeting the supporters and network of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), which regime officials have recently described as their main problem.This campaign includes increased pressure on political prisoners who have been charged with supporting the PMOI.In the latest instance of pressure on political prisoners, the regime has sentenced political prisoner Ali Moezzi to 75 months (6 years and 3 months) in prison.Moezzi, 70, had been arrested in October 2022 and kept in Evin prison without a warrant. On August 6, he was forcibly brought before the criminal judge Abolghassem Salavati, known as “the judge of executions,” where he was given a list of “criminal” charges, including “insisting on support for the PMOI,” “the presence of his children in Ashraf 3,” and “issuing statements against the regime.”Many of the charges against this political prisoner have been made in the past years and decades, for which he was imprisoned. Salavati sentenced him to 75 months in prison and mockingly told him, “Congratulations! Go to Ward 209,” referring to the notorious ward in Evin prison where political prisoners are kept and tortured.Political prisoner Ali Moezzi is a PMOI supporter who has been arrested three times since the 1980s because of his support of the Iranian opposition and spent 12 years in prison. Ali Moezzi has prostate cancer and also suffers from severe knee arthritis.This happens at the same time that the regime has resorted to a lengthy campaign to cause fear among anyone who tries to approach the PMOI. This includes an incessant stream of fake news about the status of PMOI members abroad and a recent summons by the regime’s judiciary to prosecute 104 MEK members.The regime, which has marked its history with the execution of tens of thousands of MEK members and supporters, has called for the Iranian Resistance members to present their lawyers to represent them in court.The goal of the regime is to prevent the youth from joining the organized resistance movement that has been calling for regime change for more than four decades.However, the failure of the regime’s efforts can be seen in the continued and growing activities of the MEK Resistance Units, a network of activists who support the PMOI.In the past week, Resistance Units carried out activities in different cities, reiterating their determination to continue protests and the struggle to overthrow the regime.In Tehran, Resistance Units members installed posters with quotes from Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and the National Council of Resistance of Iran – (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi.One poster with the photo of Massoud Rajavi read, “Revolt and uprising against tyrants is the right of the Iranian people.”Another with a photo of Maryam Rajavi read, “We can liberate our occupied nation.”A group of Resistance Units members sent videos of themselves holding posters of Iranian resistance leaders, despite the regime’s increasing investment in surveillance technology to control the population.“Thousands of youth have risen across the country,” one of their placards read.In Gorgan, a group of MEK Resistance Units members held a parade and chanted slogans against the regime.“The regime’s excuse is the hijab. The answer is revolution,” a placard held by Resistance Units members read, a reference to the regime’s efforts to make the hijab the center of attention and the main issue of the conflict between the people and their tyrannical rulers.In Shiraz, the Resistance Units installed a poster of Maryam Rajavi that read, “We will take back Iran and rebuild this beautiful nation.”In Isfahan, the Resistance Units installed a poster of Massoud Rajavi that read, “Resistance Units fight back, we do not bow [to dictators],” sending a strong message that they will not be cowered by the regime’s intimidation tactics.In Karaj, a Resistance Unit member held a placard that read, “The army of the unemployed and the hungry will not sit back and won’t surrender.”Another Resistance Unit member held a placard that read, “Our path is revolution, regime change is our only message.”Similar activities were reported in Mashhad, Bandar Torkaman, Urmia, Khorram Abad, Someh Sara, Najaf Abad, Hamedan, Yasuj, Arak, Ahvaz, Damavand, Rudbar, Semnan, Kerman, Langrud, Sirjan,and Yazd.

In Gorgan a city in the capital of Golestan Province in north Iran , MEK Resistance Units members held a parade and chanted slogans against the regime.