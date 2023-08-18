USA Fibroid Centers Ambassador Kym Lee-King Receives 2023 Fibroid Fighter of the Year Award

Kym Lee-King receives the 2023 Fibroid Fighter Award from Yan Katsnelson, M.D. CEO and Founder of USA Fibroid Centers.

I never identified my fibroids as a disease, and I want to help other women be more informed so they can get the help they need.” — Kym Lee-King, USA Fibroid Centers Ambassador

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Fibroid Centers ambassador Kym Lee-King was presented with the 2023 Fibroid Fighter of the Year Award for her outstanding efforts to raise awareness about fibroid disease. The Fibroid Fighters Foundation presented the award at their “50 Shades of Purple” awareness event during Fibroid Awareness Month in New York City.



The award is given to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to helping women understand the symptoms, treatment and risk factors of uterine fibroid disease, benign tumors that seven out of ten women develop by age 45.(1) Previous recipients include New York Congresswoman Yvette Clarke and Michigan Supreme Court Justice Kyra Harris Bolden.



King is a well-known celebrity make-up artist and author of Brain and Beauty: The Ultimate Makeup Guide for Your Mind, Body, and Soul. Her work has been featured in films like “Jumping the Broom” and “Sparkle,” and she has worked with high-profile clients, including Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, and Kerry Washington.



A fibroid survivor herself, King hosts an Instagram live “Talk About U” program that encourages discussion about fibroids, attracting thousands of monthly followers. Guests have ranged from American TV personality Bevy Smith, DJ Heat, actors Cynthia and Malorie Bailey to medical experts from USA Fibroid Centers.



At the event, King also received a Proclamation from the Office of the New York City Mayor for serving as a mission ambassador for the Fibroid Fighters nonprofit group that advocates for the safe and effective treatment of uterine fibroids.



The “50 Shades of Purple” Awareness Reception was attended by 200 fibroid survivors, celebrities, authors, activists, and lawmakers to acknowledge and discuss fibroid disease during fibroid awareness month.



Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO of USA Fibroid Centers, delivered the keynote address. He spoke on the importance of women knowing that nonsurgical treatment for fibroids is available.

“Hysterectomy, the most common treatment is not the only solution for fibroids,” said Katsnelson. Most women are unaware that non-surgical treatment, called uterine fibroid embolization, can relieve their symptoms and preserve their uterus,” Katsnelson added.



Sponsors of the event included USA Fibroid Centers, Merit Medical, Planned Parenthood, Moore Promotions, United GMG, Antenna Satellite, USA Data, AMW PR, El Especialito, ReachTV, and Univision. Sponsor support helps improve treatment, research, and patient advocacy services.



“Receiving the Fibroid Fighter Award is a tremendous honor,” King said. “I never identified my fibroids as a disease, and I want to help other women be more informed so they can get the help they need.”



For more information on uterine fibroid embolization (UFE), visit www.usafibroidcenters.com



About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers’ mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE) that preserves a woman’s uterus. USA Fibroid Centers strive to raise awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encourage more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.

1.Merck Manuel, Uterine Fibroids.