Deep-South Announces Change of Auditor to Crowe MacKay LLP

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or “the Company") (TSX-V: DSM) announces that it has changed its auditors from Smythe LLP (“Former Auditor”) to Crowe MacKay LLP (“Successor Auditor”) effective August 18, 2023.



At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company and the Board of Directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the new Auditor effective August 18, 2023, until the close of the Company’s next Annual General Meeting.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor’s audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company’s auditor. There are no “reportable events” (as the term in defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company’s Audit Committee and will be filed on SEDAR accordingly.

About Deep-South Resources

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company. Deep-South’s growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and in proximity to infrastructure in stable countries. The Company holds the Haib Copper Project in Namibia and holds an interest in three exploration licenses in the Copperbelt in Zambia. In using and assessing environmentally friendly technologies in the development of its copper projects, Deep-South embraces the green revolution.

