Westbound Interstate 90 Nighttime Closures Scheduled at Exit 37

For Immediate Release: Friday, Aug. 18, 2023

Contact: Jason Baker, Project Engineer, 605-394-1629

STURGIS, S.D. – The westbound lanes of Interstate 90 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 21 through Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. The closure is necessary for the removal of the old exit 37 overpass bridge. Interstate traffic will be routed around the closure via the exit 37 ramps.

This work is part of the fourth phase of a four-phase project to reconstruct the exit 37 interchange on I-90, near Sturgis. Phase four work also includes grading on Pleasant Valley Road at exit 37, removal of median crossovers, and construction of a new median crossover.

The project includes the reconstruction of the exit 37 interchange, eastbound grading and paving on I-90 from west of exit 37 to the Tilford Port of Entry, drainage structure extensions, installation of pipe culverts, installation of a commercial vehicle electronic screening system, and the construction of a new port of entry building.

Phase one of the project included the construction of a center bent for the new bridge at exit 37 and grading of the new exit 37 westbound off ramp and eastbound on and off ramps. Phase two included work in the westbound lanes and median of I-90 to replace drainage culverts, extend box culverts, begin the installation of the commercial vehicle screening system, construction of the exit 37 westbound on and off ramps, continue with the construction of the new exit 37 overpass bridge (Pleasant Valley Road), and demolition of the existing port of entry building and beginning construction of the new port of entry building. Phase three included the replacement of drainage culverts and box culvert extensions as well as grading and paving of the eastbound lanes on I-90 from west of exit 37 to the port of entry, completion of the interchange at exit 37, completion of the commercial vehicle electronic screening system, reconstructing the westbound off ramp and eastbound on ramp at exit 40, and completion of the new port of entry building.

The prime contractor on the $35 million project is Complete Concrete, Inc. of Rapid City. The project is scheduled for completion by Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

For more information, please view the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/meadecounty-021g.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-