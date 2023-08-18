Submit Release
Webinar: SY 23-24 Enrollment – August 29, 2023

Join the Maine Department of Education (DOE Data Team for a webinar about entering student enrollments for 2023-2024. All students have been exited from Synergy and must be reenrolled for the new school year, this webinar will review the procedure for enrolling students manually and via uploads to State Synergy.

This webinar will be recorded and posted to the Maine DOE Data Youtube Playlist. It may take a few days for the recording to be posted, however, it will be available as soon as possible. Additional information about this webinar can be found on the Webinars page of the Helpdesk Website.

Please note that if this webinar is canceled there will be a notice posted on the Helpdesk Website at the top of the page.

Synergy Enrollment Webinar:

August 29th at 10:0 am – Join the Live event here

 

For questions about data reporting webinars please contact Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov. For technical assistance with data management, contact the Help Desk at MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or 207-624-6896

