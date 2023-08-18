FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FRIDAY, AUG. 18, 2023 CONTACT: Chad Blackwelder, marketing specialist

NCDA&CS Marketing Division

919-707-3150; chad.blackwelder@ncagr.gov 2023-2024 Got to Be NC Culinary and Beverage Ambassadors named RALEIGH - Each year, chef and mixologists from across the state compete in the N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association’s Chef Showdown to win the titles of NCRLA Chef of the Year, NCRLA Pastry Chef of the Year and NCRLA Mixologist of the Year.

The winners along with the runners up and the People’s Choice Award winners in each category, have the honor of also being named members of the Got to Be NC Culinary and Beverage Ambassador teams for a one-year term. The NCRLA Chef Showdown series wrapped up and winners were named Aug. 14 at the grand finale held at the Angus Barn in Raleigh. Following are the 2023-2024 GTBNC Culinary Ambassadors: Chef of the Year: Adé Carrena of Dounou Cuisine/ iLéWA Foods, Raleigh

Pastry Chef of the Year: Emily Parker of Native Fine Diner and Julep Contemporary Kitchen, Greenville

Chef Luke Owens of Native Diner and Julep Contemporary Kitchen, Greenville

Pastry Chef Savanna Brodar of Country Club of North Carolina, Pinehurst

Chef Bobby McFarland of Wye Hill Hospitality, Raleigh

Pastry Chef Jill Wasilewski of Ivory Road Café & Kitchen, Arden 2023-2024 Beverage Ambassadors: Mixologist of the Year: Stephanie Elliott of Merle’s, Wilkesboro

Mixologist Ian Murray of Foundation, Raleigh

Mixologist Sekani Akunyun of Lavender & Libations, Charlotte “Our Marketing Division is focused on developing and expanding markets for North Carolina’s food, fiber and forestry industries and works closely with the restaurant and beverage industries to help them source North Carolina products,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “The members of this year’s Ambassador team give local ingredients a key spot on their menus and in their drinks and truly showcase the freshness and flavor of local ingredients.”

The Got to Be NC Culinary and Beverage Ambassadors are the culinary voice of N.C.’s agricultural industry. Advocating and promoting N.C. food and beverage products; assisting in the department’s marketing efforts at live and virtual personal appearances, cooking demonstrations, educational seminars, seasonal recipe development, and the general promotion of N.C.’s food and agriculture industries.

The GTBNC Ambassadors are available for interviews, media inquiries and appearance opportunities. Chef and Mixologist photos and bios are available upon request. -aea-1