Weekly Report (August 11-17, 2023) on the Second Tranche of Stellantis Share Buyback Program

AMSTERDAM, August 18, 2023 - Stellantis N.V. (“Stellantis” or the “Company”) announced today that pursuant to its Second Tranche of the Share Buyback Program announced on June 7, 2023, covering up to €500 million to be executed in the open market during the period between June 7, 2023 and September 7, 2023, it has repurchased the following common shares in the period between August 11 up to and including August 17, 2023:

Date Number of Shares Repurchased Average Market Purchase Price in € per share Repurchased Volume in € (excluding fees) Venues 11/08/2023 452 339 €16.9413 €7 663 225 MILE 11/08/2023 150 450 €16.9395 €2 548 542 CEUX 11/08/2023 37 211 €16.9274 €629 884 TQEX 14/08/2023 553 346 €16.9076 €9 355 764 MILE 14/08/2023 332 784 €16.9009 €5 624 359 CEUX 14/08/2023 63 870 €16.9578 €1 083 094 TQEX 16/08/2023 402 088 €16.6877 €6 709 931 MILE 16/08/2023 217 024 €16.6836 €3 620 742 CEUX 16/08/2023 60 888 €16.6980 €1 016 711 TQEX 17/08/2023 658 731 €16.5274 €10 887 088 MILE 17/08/2023 244 957 €16.5347 €4 050 300 CEUX 17/08/2023 46 312 €16.5338 €765 711 TQEX Total 3 220 000 €16.7563 €53 955 350

Since June 7, 2023 up to and including August 17, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 25,757,421 common shares for a total consideration of €417,751,334.

As of August 17, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 59.007.233 common shares equal to 1.87% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Stellantis’ corporate website under the Share Buyback Program Section www.stellantis.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-info/share-buyback-program.

