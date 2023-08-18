East Texas Singer, Songwriter and Surfer Gary Patrick Releases New Music

I think this is the most cohesive group of songs that we've put together yet; and I believe you're really gonna like it.” — Gary Patrick

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gary Patrick, a seasoned singer, songwriter and surfer from East Texas, is making waves in the music industry once again with the release of his latest single, "Nobody Else but You." The track showcases Patrick's signature blend of Rock, Country, and Americana influences, accompanied by heartfelt lyrics and soulful vocals. “I worked with producer Chad Mauldin. He took the project in the right direction and we had a lot of fun with it. He understood what we were trying to accomplish.”

Gary co-wrote the song with Ken Orsow, someone he’s collaborated with on his last three albums. Patrick believes their partnership has enhanced his songwriting. “Ken has brought so much to my work. Initially, the chorus to my latest song fell out of the sky, while I was driving one day. Then, over several co-write sessions with Ken, we had the story-line, verses and a bridge.”

Born and raised in East Texas, Gary Patrick's musical journey began early on. After high school, his family's relocation to Orange County, California, provided him with a platform to further cultivate his musical talents. While embracing the coastal lifestyle and refining his skills as a surfer, it was the return to his Texas roots that ignited a passion for country and rock music. “My parents were always supportive of my art where ever we lived. And my time on the West Coast has continued to influence my work, no matter the genre."

"Nobody Else but You," paints a vivid portrayal of a man relishing the freedom of single life with friends, until he crosses paths with that extraordinary individual who captures his heart. Infused with captivating hooks and a feel-good ambiance, the track masterfully encapsulates the emotions and exhilaration that accompany the discovery of newfound love.

Patrick's previous albums include "Fish Fry" and "Dichotomy," however, it was his project "No Standing Waves" and “This World” that really paved the way for his current music. Gary’s latest album titled “High to Ride” is set to drop September 22nd.

And his self-titled single “High to Ride”, which is about finding that next great thrill in life to inspire you, has just been released to radio. Patrick says, “This song talks about how we’re all looking for that next great wave of inspiration and emotion to ride into the shore. I think this is the most cohesive group of songs that we've put together yet; and I believe you're really gonna like it.”

For more information visit: www.garypatrick.love