Elevations RTC Adds Instructional Videos to Parent Program to Help and Guide Families
EINPresswire.com/ -- The videos are one of many training resources the program provides to parents. They build on the lessons parents learn in their optional training groups. Parents of teens in Elevations RTC participate in a group training parallel to their children that provide them the tools to help manage the emotions and experiences their teen is exploring. Parent training also provides coping skills for parents.
The parent group training includes a 16-week course of group meetings, assigned readings, and a workbook. The training teaches interpersonal effectiveness, mindfulness, distress tolerance, and emotional regulation skills. It also teaches Walking the Middle Path, which is learning to make decisions based on "both, and" thinking rather than "either, or" thinking.
Parents are invited to join the group if the family’s therapist sees that they are willing to do the work required. The group is comprised of a cohort of individuals who have similar experiences. The cohort meets weekly for an hour where they review the material covered together and discuss how they as parents can meet specific short-term goals, such as having a successful visit with their teen.
Cohort members attend the meetings regularly, maintain confidentiality, and are willing to be honest and vulnerable. Parents may attend the program again at the end of the 16 weeks. The group is modeled after groups the teens participate in at Elevations.
"I love hearing feedback from parents when they learn a skill and say to me, 'This came up on my phone call, and I can tell my kid is doing this.' It brings so much hope when they are using the same verbiage and can see their kids are actively using the skills and can use the skills themselves," says Jennifer Maddock, primary therapist at Elevations RTC.
Other parent resources include tips on selecting the right treatment center for their child and recorded interviews with Elevation's Director, Judi Jacques, and Clinical Director, Jennifer Wilde.
About Elevations RTC
Elevations RTC is an all-gender residential treatment program for adolescents 13 to 18 who are overcoming mental health problems, learning disorders, emotional disorders, or substance-use issues and provides extensive psychiatric care within a real-world environment. It features specialized clinical groups, accredited college-prep academics, and experiential learning opportunities. The program also offers therapeutic recreational activities, including clubs, physical education, an on-campus garden, off-premises camping, and mountain biking. It also has an art program led by a professional artist.
Approved by the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), accredited by the Joint Commission and Cognia, and a National Association of Therapeutic Schools and Programs (NATSAP) member.
Elevations RTC
