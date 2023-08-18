Exploring the Unfolding Cosmetic Surgery Trends of 2023
Dr. Penelope Treece Discusses the Latest Cosmetic Surgery Trends for 2023
This year has been especially captivating as we observe the convergence of projected trends and the unexpected directions that have emerged.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Penelope Treece, a distinguished cosmetic surgeon at Southern Aesthetics in New Orleans, offers unique insights into the evolving landscape of cosmetic surgery trends this year. Drawing inspiration from the expert analysis outlined in the article "These Will Be the Biggest Plastic Surgery Trends for 2023" published by Allure in late of last year, Dr. Treece examines the progression of these trends and highlights the intriguing shifts currently shaping the aesthetics industry, as it pertains to what she has experienced at her practice.
— Dr. Penelope Treece
Dr. Penelope Treece, MD, remarks, "In my practice, I've always been attuned to the dynamic nature of cosmetic surgery trends. This year has been especially captivating as we observe the convergence of projected trends and the unexpected directions that have emerged."
At the close of 2022, the anticipation was centered around an upsurge in demand for facelifts. Dr. Treece confirms the accuracy of this projection, asserting that facelift procedures have long been in demand, and 2023 has seen an even greater embrace of these procedures. Patients are seeking enhancements that complement their natural features, and minimally invasive procedures are showing to be the most common approach. Non-surgical facelift treatments like Botox, dermal fillers, and Renuvion remain the bedrock of this trend. A notable shift in facelifts being performed at earlier ages has been observed.
In addition to minimally invasive procedures, Dr. Treece also notes that blepharoplasty, or eyelid surgery, has been one of the most popular procedures at Southern Aesthetics this year. Blepharoplasty can make a big difference in the appearance of the eyes, as it can remove excess skin and fat from the eyelids, which can make the eyes look brighter and more youthful. Dr. Treece has seen a growing trend of patients seeking blepharoplasty in their 30s and 40s. “People are realizing that they don’t have to wait until they’re older to have this procedure done,” she says. “Blepharoplasty can help to maintain a youthful appearance for years to come and it is usually done in the office under local anesthesia.”
Mastopexies, better known as breast lifts, remain popular, as women of all ages seek to achieve a more youthful and perky appearance. Breast lifts are a great way to restore the shape and size of the breasts after pregnancy or weight loss. They can also be used to improve the symmetry of the breasts. Dr. Treece notes that she is also seeing an increase in the number of men who are seeking breast lifts. “Men are becoming more open and knowledgeable about breast lifts,” she says. “This has led to cosmetic surgery helping men to feel more confident and comfortable in their bodies, too.”
Abdominoplasty, or tummy tuck, has gained interest this year. Abdominoplasty removes excess skin and fat from the abdomen, and it can also tighten the muscles. This helps to create a flatter and more toned stomach. Dr. Treece says that she is seeing a growing trend of patients seeking abdominoplasty after weight loss. People who have lost a significant amount of weight often have excess skin and fat that cannot be removed with diet and exercise. Abdominoplasty can help to address those stubborn areas. And again, the interest in this procedure has seen a significant rise among men- could this be a new trend of ‘daddy makeovers’?
Alongside technological advances and shifting attitudes towards healthier lifestyles, Emsculpt, a non-surgical procedure that uses radiofrequency and magnetic energy to build muscle and burn fat, has also been embraced by patients at Southern Aesthetics. Emsculpt is a fantastic option for people who want to improve their muscle definition and reduce body fat- quickly. While it is a relatively new procedure, it continues to rise in popularity.
As the year unfolds, the trajectory of cosmetic surgery will undoubtedly continue to evolve, guided by the aspirations of individuals seeking to enhance their distinctive beauty. Dr. Penelope Treece, MD, is at the forefront of these transformative trends, continually striving to provide exceptional care and outcomes for her patients. Her dedication to embracing innovation while maintaining a commitment to natural aesthetics has solidified her reputation as a leading cosmetic surgeon.
About Southern Aesthetics
Southern Aesthetics dedicates its practice to providing the highest level of quality in cosmetic surgery in a beautiful, comfortable, safe, and private environment. We have a dedicated, professional, and caring team in Metairie that takes pride in bringing out the you in be.YOU.tiful.
For media inquiries, interviews, or to schedule a consultation, please contact:
Penelope Treece, MD
Southern Aesthetics
+1 504-779-7749
info@ptreecemd.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram